Jeremiah Wright makes move back to defensive tackle for Auburn

Bryan Harsin understood the narrative surrounding Auburn’s offensive line when he first took over as head coach. The group was “always under fire” after its direction under the previous coaching staff, with concerns about under-recruiting the position for several cycles and questions about overall player development up front. The numbers haven’t exactly changed, in that aspect, but with eight returning seniors (including four sixth-year players) and a redshirt junior entering his third year as a starter, there’s a certain level of confidence surrounding Auburn’s offensive line this preseason.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO