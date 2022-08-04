Jeremiah Wright makes move back to defensive tackle for Auburn

Read on www.al.com
Why Oregon transfer DT Jayson Jones reminds one Auburn teammate of Derrick Brown
Jayson Jones is a mountain of a man. At 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds, the Oregon transfer is the largest player along Auburn’s defensive line this season, and the Tigers are hoping he can help plug a hole in the middle of that line this fall. While Jones, who arrived...
Bigger, stronger Auburn offensive line looking to ‘physically whoop’ opponents
Bryan Harsin understood the narrative surrounding Auburn’s offensive line when he first took over as head coach. The group was “always under fire” after its direction under the previous coaching staff, with concerns about under-recruiting the position for several cycles and questions about overall player development up front. The numbers haven’t exactly changed, in that aspect, but with eight returning seniors (including four sixth-year players) and a redshirt junior entering his third year as a starter, there’s a certain level of confidence surrounding Auburn’s offensive line this preseason.
Pete Golding breaks down Alabama’s 2022 defense
The first weekend of Alabama fall camp used to include “Fan Day,” an open practice and autograph session for fans when the Tide’s coordinators held news conferences. There has not been a fan day since the COVID-affected 2020 season, and there is not one on the schedule this August.
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
Kirby Smart asked what ‘rebuilding’ looks like at Georgia on heels of Nick Saban’s Alabama comment
Nick Saban’s “rebuilding year” would gladly be the standard for any coach across the country. Social media ignited when the Alabama coach made the comment, which he later expounded on. Still, it was a curious choice of words for a team which finished 13-2, won the SEC...
WATCH: Sonny DiChiara blasts first professional homerun
Sonny DiChiara hits a moon shot for his first pro homerun.
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee throws out first pitch at Minnesota Twins game
With an aerial flip and a little gold-medal flair, Auburn’s Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday in Minneapolis. Lee flipped off the mound and delivered her pitch to the plate to the delight of the crowd. “Such an honor getting...
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
COLD CASE: Columbus officials investigate Alabama minister stabbed 26 times, unsolved for 62 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for information pertaining to a local minister’s murder that has went unsolved since 1960. According to Columbus Police, Julian May’s body was found near Debby Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1960. At the time of May’s death, he was an ordained minister in […]
thebamabuzz.com
A look inside Auburn’s new $110M Culinary Science Center set to open this month
The new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) will finally open its doors August 15 as students return to Auburn’s campus for the fall semester. Here’s a look at what you can expect. The RCSC. Named in honor of Tony and Libba Rane, the goal of...
WTVM
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner. Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway. The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
WTVM
2 arrested for Kroger bomb threat in Lanett
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police arrested two suspects for a false Kroger bomb threat. On August 2, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received a 911 call about a possible bomb at Kroger, located on S. Gilmer Avenue. According to investigators, on August 3, 22-year-old Cassidy Buckner was...
alabamanews.net
Man Shot and Killed on Zelda Rd. in Montgomery
Montgomery Police say a man is dead after a Saturday shooting on Zelda Road. Police say MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Rd. after reports of gunshots. The area is just past I-85 on Zelda Rd. An MPD spokesperson says a man was pronounced dead...
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, has claimed the life of a Wadley man. Brady C. Pike, 20, was critically injured when the 2000 Toyota 4-Runner he was driving left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. Pike was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. On Saturday, Aug. 6, Pike succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Friendship Road, approximately one mile east of the Oxford city limits, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
sylacauganews.com
Burglary and shootout leads to arrest of man in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. – Last Thursday, July 28, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a 911 call alerting them to a burglary incident at a residence on Coosa County Rd. 39. When an officer arrived at the scene, things turned south rather quickly. CCSO Deputy Logan Mitchell,...
