Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Bandits owner expects Field of Dreams crowd to be mostly QC fans
The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will make history as the first Minor League teams to play Tuesday at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during […]
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
Gallagher not worried about overcrowding at TBK Bank Sports Complex
Steady expansion brings more businesses and traffic activity. We’re back with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher. Everything’s on track with the expansion of the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Land has been cleared for the area that will have the golf complex. The goal is to see this open about...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty was honored by his church Saturday. Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted “Hero Weekend” to honor Sgt. Jim Smith. He was shot and killed last year while attempting to make an arrest in Grundy Center.
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois, generally along and south of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
Road work continues Monday in Muscatine
The 700 block of Climer Street in Muscatine will be closed to all traffic beginning Monday as pavement restoration begins from the alley at 700 Climer to just past the High Street intersection. No parking signs were put out Friday morning ahead of the reconstruction work. Haggerty Earthworks, Inc., indicated...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
Cedar Rapids man charged with 3rd OWI following accident
Joel Bolar, 57, of Cedar Rapids, was charged with OWI, third offense and failure to maintain control, at 1:30 p.m., July 30, following a single vehicle accident at the intersection of 300th Street and 290th Avenue.
Bettendorf mayor satisfied with new apartment complex proposal
Development near Devils Glen Park heads to City Council for approval. A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road. Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town...
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue. During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of...
