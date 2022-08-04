ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Christina Ricci & More ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Strike a Pose in Slick Heels for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Cover Story

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3pFc_0h5GEIR600

Click here to read the full article.

Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” stars took center stage this week, posing for the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter together. In group photos, the close-knit foursome – Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress — starred on their cover and accompanying editorial shots in sharp fashion, with equally slick shoes to boot.

Lewis slipped into a gothically glam outfit for the occasion, wearing a flowing floral and sheer-paneled skirt with a black lace top. Lynskey also opted for a printed ensemble, wearing a leopard spot-covered dress with 3D black flowers on its bodice. Ricci , meanwhile, embodied a grown-up take on ’90s grunge in a black satin and silk-paneled minidress over sheer black tights, complete with a high-collared black and white necklace. Cypress’ ensemble complemented the wardrobe’s black hues with the most modern take on monochrome attire, a blazer dress with a daring side cutout and asymmetric miniskirt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

Gold and silver bracelets and rings, as well as a delicate pendant necklace, rounded out the crew’s accessories — though the pieces remained neutral, complementing each other while allowing their outfits to take venter stage.

When it came to shoes, however, the women presented a unified front. Lewis’ footwear went femme, composed of a high-heeled set of black Alexandre Birman sandals topped with crystal-buckled bows. Lynskey’s stiletto-heeled Alaïa sandals featured equally slick black leather uppers, complete with the brand’s signature rounded orb and stud embellishments. Ricci’s footwear wasn’t visible, though the actress likely donned similarly dark heels as well. Cypress’ footwear featured the most glamour of the four, a set of black leather mules with pointed toes, thin heels and knotted T-style straps covered in sparkling crystals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

During their group interview, the cast teased their regrets from the ’90s — fitting, as Lewis, Ricci and Lynskey are all notable actresses who got their start in the era — and what’s in store for their characters in the drama’s forthcoming second season. They also discussed current topics, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how generations today differ from their own.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

While discussing their starts in Hollywood, Lewis notably recalled having to un-learn survival mechanisms as her career progressed — as well as how to handle criticism from oneself and the public.

“There’s all these things that are wrapped up in how to survive a system. That’s what I’m unlearning today — to be softer,” Lewis told writer Rebecca Keegan. “This is a really remarkable industry to be a part of. I feel honored to be a part of it and what it gave me, but I do still hold on to what it took from me in my youth.”

Discover more stars in sleek heels from the 2021 Emmy Awards in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body.  “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Puts Edgy Spin on Canadian Tuxedo In Pointy Pumps With Daughter Stormi Webster in London

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner has traded Los Angeles for London, but her signature style has stayed the same. The makeup mogul has been making her way around the capital with her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster. On Friday, the reality superstar and fashion influencer arrived at a studio in London with Stormi Webster. The duo served up some up some serious street style for the mother-daughter outing. Jenner put her own edgy twist on a Canadian tuxedo. Her ensemble consisted of a baggy light-wash denim jacket that had billowy sleeves and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Britney Spears Brings an Edge to Lace Crop Top With Daring Studded Wedges

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears gave summer style a pop of punk-rock style, as seen in her latest modeling videos. In a new Reel on Instagram, Spears posed in a set of white micro-length shorts and a bold crop top. The bright yellow piece, Alice + Olivia’s $350 Bleeker top, featured a smocked waistline with upper buttons. Giving the piece a feminine flourish were capped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline trimmed with romantic lace. Designed by Stacey Bendet, Spears’ top created a whimsical statement that continued her love for the silhouette, which she’s donned in puff-sleeved and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Tawny Cypress
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Christina Ricci
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollywood Reporter#Hollywood#Wedding#Strike A Pose#Showtime
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Speaks Out About Raising Teens: ‘You Need More Brain Power’

Camila Alves, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Matthew McConaughey, is encountering a different level of parenting. Her three children already command her full-time love and affection. But now comes the fun part. Her oldest son, Levi, turned 14 this summer, and daughter Vida is 12 and on the cusp of being a teenager. Youngest son Livingston still has a few years. He’s nine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

142K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy