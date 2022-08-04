ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWv8z_0h5GEFmv00
The Lynch Family and Body-Cam Footage Photo Credit: Patrick Lynch's Facebook Page and Body-Cam Footage

A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports.

Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Pat and Kathy Lynch, Jasper's parents, said their son was not a dangerous person, and wished the responding officers had considered a different course of action that fateful night.

"We believe that the three police officers who answered the second 911 call could have, and should have, handled this far differently," the couple told FOX5. "To respond to [Jasper's] mental health crisis by shooting him at all, let alone multiple times, cannot be justified."

The officers, who went to the Lynch's home in McLean to deescalate the situation, shot Jasper after he moved toward an officer with the bottle and mask, the body-cam footage showed.

The Fairfax County Sheriff's Office requires "Crisis Intervention Team Training," which mandates officers complete 40 hours of education on how to deescalate mental health crises.

Comments / 13

noneya
2d ago

Maybe next time the cops should consider letting the parents handle it. Since they were doing such a good job without the cops.

Reply(2)
13
Dave
2d ago

Every time we call 911 , the outcome can get bad. So if we can solve the problem ourselves without calling the police, we should. The police have to go home to their families too. Any perceived threat toward them, they will react.

Reply
6
AP_001657.24fb4529d2cc4944b30cc752c6cf4345.1206
2d ago

Clearly someone missed the CIT training!! This shouldn’t have happened! Fairfax county needs to do better with mental health crises!!

Reply(3)
7
 

