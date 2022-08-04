Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Braintree, Chelsea, Watertown, Needham, Wellesley, Milton, Belmont, Dedham and Winthrop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Western And Central Hillsborough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hillsborough County through 245 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookline, or 8 miles west of Nashua, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashua, Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Mason, Brookline, Hudson and Pelham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
Earthquake reported Saturday in Deering
DEERING, N.H. — The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake in Deering. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook Deering around 8:05 p.m. A police dispatcher representing Deering, Antrim, Bennington, Hillsboro and Washington said they received calls about homes shaking. No damage has been reported. The strongest earthquake in modern...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rutland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rutland The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rutland County in southern Vermont * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Pawlet, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Rutland, Castleton, Pawlet, Poultney Village, Mount Tabor, Tinmouth, Rutland City, Middletown Springs, Wallingford, Mt. Tabor, Danby, Proctor, Lake St. Catherine, Rutland - Southern Vermont Airport, Poultney, Clarendon, West Rutland, Ira, Wells and Pittsford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires except for Nantucket, and all of Rhode Island except for Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
Strong storm takes down trees, power lines in Hollis
HOLLIS, N.H. — Several roads were closed Friday afternoon in Hollis after a quick but powerful storm blew through. The storm system cut through southern New Hampshire, bringing down trees and power lines. Wood Lane in Hollis was blocked off after a utility pole fell in the road, and a tree fell onto power lines on Federal Hill Road, forcing that road's closure.
Hollis man nearly crushed by falling trees in severe storm
HOLLIS, N.H. — Zack Leishman had just hopped into his truck to head back to work when the world came crashing down. “If I backed up and and that tree came down it would have killed me. I would have been dead,” Leishman said. A powerful storm rocked...
Man drowns after boating accident in Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, NH – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:03 a.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a possible drowning on the Merrimack River in Hooksett. Responding officers learned that the adult male victim was rowing a scull with others nearby when he stopped...
Man drowned in Hooksett side of Merrimack River
HOOKSETT, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said a man drowned in the Merrimack River Saturday morning in Hooksett. Marine Patrol said he was rowing a scull but stopped and collapsed into the water. People nearby brought him to shore and called 911 about a possible drowning at 10:03 a.m.
House fire in Pelham likely caused by lightning strike
PELHAM, N.H. — Officials believe a house fire in Pelham was caused by a lightning strike. The Pelham Fire Department responded to a fire on Marsh Road around 3 p.m. Friday. A passerby made the call when they saw smoke coming from the home. Several other departments assisted in the response and helped Pelham Fire with coverage while they were on scene. Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
Truck crashes into McHugh Funeral home
MANCHESTER, NH – A funeral home was heavily damaged after a Dodge Ram pick-up truck slammed into the brick structure at Hanover and Beech street Saturday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded to a report of a truck into a building with possible injuries. On arrival at about...
Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town
Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
