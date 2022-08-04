Read on www.kcbd.com
KCBD
Scattered storms overnight through Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Widely scattered showers and storms over the South Plains once again this afternoon and evening. Tuesday through Wednesday will provide the region with the best chance of rain over the last two months. Plenty of moisture and some instability with allow for heavy rainfall, lightning, winds of 50 mph or stronger and even some small hail.
KCBD
Weak cold front, increased rain chances this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally, shower and storm potential will be higher for all of the South Plains through most of the week. Several factors involved in the rain development, including a weak cold front, moisture increase and some heat. Chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday. After that,...
KCBD
Hit and miss storms and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms and showers, off and on, will be scattered over the KCBD viewing area the next several days and nights. Many spots will receive rain. A few, downpours. A few, may miss out. The above may sound familiar. On a daily basis, the forecast is not...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Isabella
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Isabella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull, shepherd mix. Staff says she is very smart and has some basic training, like sit and heel. Isabella loves other dogs. She is ready to be a part of your family! She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived all month.
KCBD
2 people escape from vehicle that drove into Buddy Holly Lake
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people made it out safely after a vehicle drove off the North Loop into Buddy Holly Lake on Tuesday night. The call came in around 9 p.m. Police and fire officials are still on scene with the LFR Dive Team as they work to get the vehicle out.
KCBD
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
KCBD
Lubbock woman missing since May 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who has not been seen or heard from since May 13, 2022. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety. The woman, Soccoro Crouch is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Bean
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jelly Bean, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 3-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three and a half months. Staff says she is goofy and loving. She is great with people and other...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: New Home Leopards
NEW HOME, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards are looking to build off an 8-4 District Title and playoff win season. Jon Ward is excited to see what the Leopards can do. New Home is experiencing growth as more are more are making their new home in New Home.
KCBD
82nd Street reopened after cut gas line is repaired
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of 82nd Street between Toledo and Vicksburg was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a cut gas line. Lubbock Fire officials also say three occupied homes were evacuated. Residents were not home in the other houses affected by the gas leak. A natural gas line...
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale Center Owls move down to Class 2AD2 this season. Owls Coach Jeff Smith says that brings a lot of excitement facing new teams in District. The Owls hope to put in the work to make the postseason.
KCBD
One injured in motorcycle crash near Slaton
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Southeast of Slaton on Monday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 3600 and East Hwy. 84 around 10:45 a.m. DPS officials say the driver is in serious condition. There is no...
KCBD
Lubbock PD warns of bogus citation notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new scam is making its way around Lubbock, pretending to be a notification from the Lubbock Police Department. The notice tells people they have 72 hours to pay their citation and that they must do so from the Department’s EasyPay Center, with the link included in the notice, and if they want to contest the citation, they must follow another link to a SecureMail portal.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Eagles
SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - The Seagraves Eagles soared into the second round of the playoffs last year. Head Coach Armando Minjarez sees excitement heading into this season. This team will try to improve everyday and that will lead to success.
KCBD
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
KCBD
Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
KCBD
City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Slaton is considering entering an agreement with Lubbock County for dispatch services, something city officials say would save money, but residents have some concerns. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Slaton is the last municipality in Lubbock County to use its own dispatch services. If the City enters the agreement, 911 calls from Slaton would go to the Lubbock County dispatch center, but Slaton officers would still respond to scenes.
KCBD
Texas Tech Day of Giving
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With the theme “rally together” and driven by social media, Texas Tech Day of Giving hopes to inspire generosity in Red Raiders and their friends and fans. Support Any Area of Campus. Texas Tech’s academic colleges as well as other areas of the...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Slaton police may change police dispatch
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. EMS took one person to the hospital with moderate injuries. Officers found the suspects at a nearby apartment complex. Details here: 3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting. FBI executes search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago estate.
KCBD
Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
