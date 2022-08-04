ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

$5M in grant funds available for law enforcement agencies for body-worn cameras

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVycu_0h5GDsjh00

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that $5 million in grant funds is available for law enforcement agencies to buy body camera equipment.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is now accepting applications for the second installment of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program.

“Law enforcement agencies are increasingly using body-worn cameras to serve a multitude of functions, but for some agencies, the price tag is simply far too expensive,” DeWine said. “Our goal is to help as many local agencies as possible with the costs to improve current body-worn camera technology or launch new programs.”

The program was started in 2021 and awarded funding to 109 law enforcement agencies in January 2022. Several local agencies were among the those that received the most in that round of funding — East Cleveland Police, Euclid Police, Lorain County Sheriff's Office, Mansfield Police and University of Akron Police were each granted six-figure funding awards. C lick here to see how much each of the 109 agencies received in January.

The grant program is part of DeWine’s effort to help law enforcement agencies with technology needs.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
wksu.org

Ohio advocates for domestic violence victims are taking issue with J.D. Vance

Some advocates for survivors of domestic violence are upset with Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance for comments he reportedly made that suggest people in violent marriages shouldn't get divorced. Lydia Strauss, a Columbus woman who has worked with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades, said Vance's rhetoric...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
wktn.com

Some Families May be Eligible for Free Health Care Coverage

Families with children eligible for school meals may be eligible for free health care coverage through Medicaid and/or Ohio’s Healthy Start & Healthy Families programs. These programs include coverage for doctor visits, immunizations, physicals, prescriptions, dental, vision, mental health, substance abuse and more. Please call 1-800-324-8680 for more information or to request an application.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Law Enforcement Agencies
buckeyefirearms.org

ZEV Core Duty Precision "Do It All" Rifle Raffle - $3,020 Prize Package

NOTE: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO "LOG IN" TO BUY TICKETS. There are NO physical tickets for this raffle. You will NOT get a number at the time of your purchase. We will randomly assign ticket numbers AFTER ALL 1,000 TICKETS HAVE BEEN SOLD or after raffle ticket sales are closed and provide these numbers to participants before the drawing.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy