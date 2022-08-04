ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Man charged in Planned Parenthood clinic fire in Michigan

 2 days ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide was arrested for a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday.

Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw was charged in federal court with committing arson at an organization that receives government money.

Fire was set Sunday with fuel and a fireplace starter log at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, investigators said in a court filing. Damage was mostly limited to the exterior of the building, which was not open at the time.

Agents got a tip about Brereton and looked at surveillance video from the building. They also looked at videos he posted online.

"Right now we have a genocide happening, genocide of babies. ... Read a science book. It's not a religious debate. It's not a political debate," Brereton said in one.

Brereton was in custody awaiting a court hearing Friday. An attorney wasn't listed in the court file.

