Susquehanna Valley production houses ripped off by people posing as customers

14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
WGAL
Removal of 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete
The removal of an 80-year-old elm tree in Harrisburg is complete. As of 3 p.m. Friday, parking and traffic were allowed back on the square block of Green, Penn, Harris and Clinton streets. The tree was becoming a hazard and public safety concern. A city spokesperson said there was no...
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fairs
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is looking to hire workers across the Susquehanna Valley for the winter. A spokesperson said PennDOT is 91 operators short throughout District 8. The department is holding a series of job fairs to fill those positions, and the next one is in York County. Job...
WGAL
Food cart workers try to stay cool
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With temperatures expected to feel like 100 degrees on Thursday, it's not easy to be working outside. It's even more difficult when you're working at a food truck. That's what the cooks inside Marsico's Taste of Italy food cart, located in Harrisburg, are dealing with. They're...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Turkey Hill in Lancaster County
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — APowerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1010 Lancaster Pike in Quarryville. The ticket matched four of the five white balls in Wednesday's drawing, 9-21-56-57-66, and...
WGAL
Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
WGAL
New signs aim to prevent trucks from getting stuck under train bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's a new effort to prevent trucks from getting stuck under a bridge in Harrisburg. PennDOT has installed new signs along Front Street, shortly after passing Verbeke Street, warning drivers that vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches tall may not be able to get through. Officials said...
WGAL
Missing man for 10 days in Pennsylvania
There is a missing and endangered man who has disappeared for 10 days. This is what we know so far: “The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J - Avondale Station, is attempting to locate 39-year-old Shawn Mabe." He was last seen on July 24, at his residence located on Waterway...
WGAL
Hershey's Chocolate World attraction to close
HERSHEY, Pa. — An attraction at Hershey's Chocolate World is closing next month. The 4D Chocolate Movie will be shutting down to make room for what Hershey is calling an even bigger experience. The new addition is expected to open next summer in honor of Chocolate World's 50th anniversary.
WGAL
Coroner dispatched to Lancaster County crash
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. State police are investigating the fatal crash.
WGAL
Mobile home fire in Manor Township
A trailer home was destroyed in a fire this evening in Manor Township. Near Lancaster, fire crews responded to the Pheasant Ridge Mobile Home Park just before six. Investigators say the fire started outside the home, but the cause is still under investigation. Three people inside the home got out...
WGAL
State police: Two men arrested after stealing state police vehicle, fleeing traffic stop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say two men were taken into custody after they stole a state police vehicle to flee a traffic stop in Cumberland County. Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 81 in Silver Spring Township. State police said the...
WGAL
Rollover vehicle on Route 30
On Route 30 near Hellam, there was a tractor-trailer that rolled over just before 4 p.m. There is no word on any injuries, but the crash is slowing traffic. Stay tuned for more updates.
WGAL
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WGAL
Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus sprayed
York County officials have identified many mosquitos capable of transmitting the West Nile virus – and as a precaution. Efforts are underway to eradicate them. The sprayer is mounted on the back of a pickup truck – it's spraying very fine droplets of pesticide. Every day during the...
WGAL
Wolf administration announces initiative to combat hunger on college campuses
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A new initiative aims to fight hunger on college campuses in Pennsylvania. The Hunger-Free Campus Initiative will help students at risk of hunger access free, healthy food. First Lady Frances Wolf and acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty discussed the program during a news conference Thursday morning...
WGAL
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. — Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform in Hershey. The Grammy Award-winning artists will take the stage at Hersheypark Stadium starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. Santana and his band will perform songs from his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from...
WGAL
Harrisburg Diocese reaches settlement with clergy abuse survivors
The Diocese of Harrisburg has reached an agreement to settle claims of people who say they were victims of clergy sexual abuse. The Diocese has agreed to set up a $7.5 million trust as part of a proposed settlement that will allow the Diocese to come out of bankruptcy protection.
