Topeka, KS

8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names

By Dan Margolies, Kansas News Service
 2 days ago
Terry Craig
2d ago

It's ok to riot if your sponsor by the democrats. Totally blown out proportion. All the rioters that burnt buildings destroyed 500 plus million in businesses and cars were set free no charges filled..It's just another witch hunt by the democrats...who should be charged with high treason.

Malinda Bigler
2d ago

(guest) A criminal can run, but sooner or later, End up getting caught.They knew better, You do a crime & get caught, You need to be punished. Age, color,of skin or job title& money, Should not be excusses to stop their punishment ( PERIOD. )

Danny Belisle
2d ago

none of them should have been arrested, we the people own that house. and let's not forget the police let them in.

