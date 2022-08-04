Additional signage coming to Fairfax Co. road where students were hit and killed

Read on wtop.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday
FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
Woman hit by car, killed after fallen concrete, metal bring highway traffic to stop in Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said troopers were investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a car on Interstate 70 Saturday morning. Troopers said they received a report about concrete in the roadway on I-70 near Maryland State Route 75 (MD 75) around 2:35 a.m. A […]
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
Crash In Silver Spring Reportedly Kills One, Pins Another: DEVELOPING
A multiple vehicle collision has reportedly killed at least one person, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred just before 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 in the 531 block of Randolph Road, the reports state. One victim was allegedly ejected from a vehicle while another is reported to...
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
Death near apartment complex in Silver Spring under investigation
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A death is currently being investigated by Montgomery County police near The Warwick Apartments in Silver Spring. The investigation is taking place on the 1100 block of University Boulevard West, and there are several police cruisers in the area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police said they...
29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim
One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
Herndon developer dedicates land with house of Confederate spy to park authority
The developer of Arrowbrook Centre, a massive mixed-use project in Herndon, has officially dedicated nearly three acres of land to the Fairfax County Park Authority. The park authority announced on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that Arrowbrook Centre LLC gave it 2.6 acres of land in the northwest quadrant of Centreville Road and Sunrise Valley Drive. Known as Merrybrook, the property was home to Confederate spy Laura Ratcille Hanna.
Fredericksburg Police investigating thefts at Best Buy, Target
Fredericksburg Police is seeking additional information about two people related to thefts and fraudulent purchases last week.
'Old Man Bandit' Bank Robber With Lengthy History Busted Targeting Branch In Montgomery County
A career bank robber with a fitting nickname is back in custody in Maryland after being busted in Montgomery County going to the well one too many times, authorities announced. Frederick resident Steven Gregory Gass - also known as "Old Man Bandit" who has an extensive history of bank robberies...
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
Frederick man charged with several bank robberies held without bond
A 67-year-old Frederick, Maryland, man has been charged in several area bank robberies this summer. Police say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, was dubbed “old man bandit” for his role in multiple bank robberies going back 45 years. Gass was arrested on July 14 after he attempted to rob...
Crews find body of missing swimmer in Potomac River
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.
