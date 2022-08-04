Read on siouxlandnews.com
Related
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
KELOLAND TV
Dry spell brings uptick in lawn watering complaints
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This weekend’s forecast of rain can’t come soon enough for homeowners in KELOLAND trying to revive their brown lawns. The City of Sioux Falls has seen an uptick in people watering for multiple days in a row, in violation of the city’s lawn watering restrictions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Road construction projects aim to meet school deadlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not look like it to all drivers, but major road construction projects are making progress as fall approaches. In the middle of July, the city of Sioux Falls provided updates on construction happening at Cliff Avenue (between 56th Street and Tomar Road), Minnesota Avenue (between 2nd Street and Russell Street), Arrowhead Parkway (from Veterans Parkway to 26th Street), west 41st Street intersection with Marion Road, and east 41st Street intersection Sycamore Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls family recalls Mall of America shooting
Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe. Updated: 4 hours ago. In the far southeastern corner of South Dakota, you will...
News Channel Nebraska
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
siouxlandnews.com
Derby Road in North Sioux City closing for Sioux Point Road Reconstruction
Drivers in North Sioux City will need to seek an alternative road due to ongoing construction starting next week. A portion of Derby Lane north of RP Constructors office will be closed on Wednesday, August 10th starting at 8 a.m. This closure is due to the reconstruction of North Sioux...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
18-year-old arrested after stabbing incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man. Around 1 Friday morning police got a report of a man who was walking on North Cliff, covered in blood. The victim later showed up at a hospital. “At an alternate...
KETV.com
Arrest made in connection with four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. The Patrol says the arrest was made early Friday. Click here for more information. The Nebraska State Patrol now believes gunfire played a role in the deaths of four people...
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Near Inwood Destroys About 30 Hay Bales
Inwood, Iowa– About 30 round hay bales were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 9:10 a.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 1327 Able Boulevard, four miles west of Inwood and then a mile and a half southwest on Able Boulevard.
siouxlandnews.com
NSP investigating multiple crime scenes, 4 dead in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb — Foul play is suspected after four people were found dead at two separate crime scenes in the small community of Laurel, Nebraska on Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol, which is leading the investigation, says that Cedar County received a call at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning about an explosion at 209 Elm St. in Laurel. Fire crews found one person dead inside that home.
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota-Thurston County Fair is now open
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Dakota-Thurston County Fair opened Thursday in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The fair runs through Sunday and features events like animal shows, a tractor pull, an exotic animal corner, and a petting zoo. Organizers say It's a great place to learn about where our...
Comments / 0