ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tigers open fall football camp with questions at RB/secure at QB

By Christopher Cheatham
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Hardaway goes overseas for first freshman commit for Tigers

MEMPHIS – After restocking his roster strictly through the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway has finally added a freshman to the Tigers. Going international to do it. Using one of the three open scholarships at his disposal, Hardaway earning a commitment from 19 year old Spaniard Ian Granja.  Granja is a 6’8” wing who’s been playing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New coordinators bring new energy to Tiger football

MEMPHIS – The countdown continues for the Memphis Tigers season opener, September third down in Starkville against Mississippi State where not only will a number of players be making their Tigers debut, but so will the team’s three new coordinators. Tim Cramsey on the offensive side of the football. Charles Bankins on special teams and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Penny Hardaway adds international prospect Ian Granja to 2022 incoming class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — International prospect Ian Granja committed to the University of Memphis Saturday morning. The 19-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page. Get Better Academy announced Granja's commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-8 wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. He played...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
actionnews5.com

Tigers ready to hit pads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is day three of Fall Football Camp for the Memphis Tigers. That means it is the last day of shorts and shoulder pad workouts. The real deal starts Saturday when full contact practices begin. New Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes, who comes to the UofM...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Stylist-designer Clarence Jones making an impact inside and outside the Memphis area

Memphis-based clothes/suit designer Clarence Jones takes tremendous pride in the work he has completed since entering the styling industry in the early 1990s. While doing business with celebrity clientele, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Jones has become synonymous with styling athletes each year for the NBA and NFL drafts.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Silverfield
actionnews5.com

Memphian ready to shine at US Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I think we can say it’s official. Rachel Heck is the first lady of women’s golf in Memphis. Heck’s talent on the links has taken her all over the world. The former St. Agnes Academy Star has won championships playing for the United...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined

HAZARD, Ky. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis task force that responded to the floodwaters of eastern Kentucky say they don’t know when they will come home. Last Thursday, 16 rescue specialists from Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1) were deployed in Hazard, Kentucky to assist state and local officials in water rescues and lifesaving efforts.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers Football#Football Team#American Football#College Football#The Memphis Tigers
tigerdroppings.com

Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right

The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy