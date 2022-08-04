Tigers open fall football camp with questions at RB/secure at QB

Read on www.actionnews5.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Hardaway goes overseas for first freshman commit for Tigers
MEMPHIS – After restocking his roster strictly through the transfer portal, Penny Hardaway has finally added a freshman to the Tigers. Going international to do it. Using one of the three open scholarships at his disposal, Hardaway earning a commitment from 19 year old Spaniard Ian Granja. Granja is a 6’8” wing who’s been playing […]
19-year-old Czech basketball player commits to UofM Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old international player committed to play for head coach Penny Hardaway, and the Memphis Tigers. Ian Granja, a 6′8 forward was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. Granja played 19 games for the Czech U19 league, averaged nearly 14...
New coordinators bring new energy to Tiger football
MEMPHIS – The countdown continues for the Memphis Tigers season opener, September third down in Starkville against Mississippi State where not only will a number of players be making their Tigers debut, but so will the team’s three new coordinators. Tim Cramsey on the offensive side of the football. Charles Bankins on special teams and […]
localmemphis.com
Penny Hardaway adds international prospect Ian Granja to 2022 incoming class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — International prospect Ian Granja committed to the University of Memphis Saturday morning. The 19-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page. Get Better Academy announced Granja's commitment on Twitter. The 6-foot-8 wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. He played...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Tigers ready to hit pads
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is day three of Fall Football Camp for the Memphis Tigers. That means it is the last day of shorts and shoulder pad workouts. The real deal starts Saturday when full contact practices begin. New Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes, who comes to the UofM...
actionnews5.com
Redbirds bats stay ice cold, lose fifth straight game to Jacksonville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds bats remained ice cold in Jacksonville on Saturday night, scoring just one run for the third straight game on their way to falling to the Jumbo Shrimp 2-1. The Jumbo Shrimp scored the game’s first run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, then tacked on another with a wild pitch in the sixth.
actionnews5.com
Pickering’s bicycle kick goal on debut seals 3-1 win for Memphis 901 FC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 17-year-old Nighte Pickering, signed by Memphis 901 FC earlier this week as the youngest player in team history, scored a stunning bicycle kick in the 88th minute to seal a 3-1 win for Memphis over Hartford Athletic. The win moves 901 FC back into third place...
tri-statedefender.com
Stylist-designer Clarence Jones making an impact inside and outside the Memphis area
Memphis-based clothes/suit designer Clarence Jones takes tremendous pride in the work he has completed since entering the styling industry in the early 1990s. While doing business with celebrity clientele, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Jones has become synonymous with styling athletes each year for the NBA and NFL drafts.
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
Memphian ready to shine at US Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - I think we can say it’s official. Rachel Heck is the first lady of women’s golf in Memphis. Heck’s talent on the links has taken her all over the world. The former St. Agnes Academy Star has won championships playing for the United...
Somerville, August 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Somerville. The Jackson South Side High School soccer team will have a game with Fayette Academy on August 06, 2022, 09:30:00. The Huntingdon High School soccer team will have a game with Fayette Academy on August 06, 2022, 10:40:00.
actionnews5.com
FedEx St. Jude Championship expected to boost Memphis economy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is about to score an economic hole in one. Tourism officials said the FedEx St. Jude Championship taking place in Memphis next week will boost a bottom line that’s already bouncing back nicely from the pandemic. If Memphis was a car,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rescue team’s return home from Kentucky floodwaters undetermined
HAZARD, Ky. (WMC) - Members of the Memphis task force that responded to the floodwaters of eastern Kentucky say they don’t know when they will come home. Last Thursday, 16 rescue specialists from Tennessee Task Force 1 (TN-TF1) were deployed in Hazard, Kentucky to assist state and local officials in water rescues and lifesaving efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
actionnews5.com
Pediatrician shares most common youth sports hazards & how to prevent injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is a new school year and kids are already returning to organized sports. Dr. Christina Johns, one of the county’s top pediatric emergency care physicians, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the most common youth sports hazards, along with what parents need to know to avoid injury and heatstroke.
Lady A cancels Memphis show due to band member’s sobriety journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Country music group, Lady A is no longer coming to Memphis this month. Lady A announced the cancellation of its fall tour on Thursday to support the sobriety journey of band member Charles Kelley. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order […]
Mulroy celebrates big victory over Weirich in the Shelby County D.A. race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee's "trigger law" an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lady A postpones tour, cancels Live at the Garden show in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the bands set for this year’s Live at the Garden season has canceled its appearance. Lady A announced on social media it has postponed its Request Line Tour as one of its members begins “a journey to sobriety.” The band said the tour is now postponed until next year.
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s a list of 5 things to do in the Mid-South this weekend!. Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival: This is the 4th Annual Memphis Chicken and Beer Festival. Tickets include admission, a souvenier tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples and a portion of the benefits go to Merge Memphis. Food will be available for purchase.
actionnews5.com
Female pedestrian struck by gold Camry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pedestrian hit by a vehicle on 2300 block of Summer. At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash on 2300 block of Summer. A gold Camry had struck the victim. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
actionnews5.com
Man shot in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting that happened on B-B King and Beale around 3:24 Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, a man was shot and transported in critical condition. MPD confirmed that the victim is in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information at this...
Comments / 0