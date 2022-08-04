Visitors and volunteers wanting to approach Carson City’s public schools will find some changes after administrators examined its security protocols. The district last year had instituted Raptor Technologies, an electronic access management system, to enhance its security monitoring at all its schools after a Department of Homeland Security assessment was released. District risk manager Ann Cyr gave a presentation on proposed changes to CCSD policy 904 addressing school visitors. Cyr said after the report came out, school administrators consulted with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Partnership Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) and the I Love You Foundation, connections made through conferences and school safety events, Cyr shared with the Appeal.

4 DAYS AGO