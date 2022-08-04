Read on www.kolotv.com
KOLO TV Reno
‘Adopt a Cow’ a moooving experience for students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cows in a corral, cows in a milking parlor, baby cows, and then there’s the milk. Welcome to Tim Sorenson’s world. Manger of the Cottonwood Dairy in Fallon, it’s been his world his whole life, as well as his father’s life, and grandfather’s life. And he’s more than willing to share that life experience.
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Help keep bottle caps out of the landfill and give our kids unique tools for an art project. Urban Roots wants your old plastic bottle caps for a mural it’s working on with local children. Marlene Hild stopped by KOLO to talk about the effort and how you can help.
KOLO TV Reno
Eagle Valley MS celebrates campus expansion
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
KOLO TV Reno
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair
mynews4.com
"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
963kklz.com
Celebrate: National ‘Water Balloon’ Day
Today we are celebrating National “Water Balloon” Day and as a kid, we think we can all remember a story where, at one time or another, we got in trouble for tossing a water balloon or two! This morning Carla Rea came clean with a story where she blew out a windshield on a car by tossing a water balloon from nearly 20 floors up on a casino in Reno!
KOLO TV Reno
Eddy House invites community to share in its mission by participating in several upcoming fundraisers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 11 years, Eddy House has been a safe place for thousands of homeless and at risk youth in our area. But as the need for their services grows, so does their need for funding and community support. CEO, Trevor Macaluso, and Marketing &...
FOX Reno
Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
mynews4.com
News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac
Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
Sage Ridge seventh-grader takes third in nation in Youth Triathlon Championships
Competing in pouring rain helped lift Rhys Ferrito to the best performance of his young life, and an invitation to join an elite team. Ferrito, a seventh-grader at Sage Ridge school in south Reno, finished fourth overall, third in the nation last Sunday in the Youth Triathlon Championships, 12 and under, in Ohio on July 31. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Celebrating jazz and art in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Jazz and Beyond Music and Art Festival returns to the Capital City this week. The 17-day festival includes more than two dozen events and featuring more than 100 performers. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect this year and some of the other big events coming to town.
Nevada Appeal
Carson schools change security protocols for visitors
Visitors and volunteers wanting to approach Carson City’s public schools will find some changes after administrators examined its security protocols. The district last year had instituted Raptor Technologies, an electronic access management system, to enhance its security monitoring at all its schools after a Department of Homeland Security assessment was released. District risk manager Ann Cyr gave a presentation on proposed changes to CCSD policy 904 addressing school visitors. Cyr said after the report came out, school administrators consulted with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Partnership Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) and the I Love You Foundation, connections made through conferences and school safety events, Cyr shared with the Appeal.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
New documentary captures two local stories of tragedy turned into triumph
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Locals Ryan Wallace and Chris Cocores have fought against the odds to live life to its fullest, even when death was staring them in the face. A new movie debuting this week captures their struggles and successes as they continue to inspire the world around them.
2news.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony for Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center
The City of Reno and CORE Construction are inviting the community to a Groundbreaking Ceremony at the future site of the Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9 a.m. The Reno City Council recently approved a $12 million Owner-CMAR construction contract for phase...
KOLO TV Reno
New local business “Yateou” making exceptional essential oils
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - August is National Wellness month, and a new local business is prioritizing just that. Yateou gives a new experience to essential oils. From hair, skin, or customizing your own aromatherapy oil, Yateou has been built on the idea of taking the time to care for yourself. After experiencing hardships in life—the founder of Yateou, Dayo McIntosh began mixing oils in right her kitchen as an outlet to make sure she wasn’t letting her well-being fall short.
KOLO TV Reno
Ashley's forecast
The weekend will be warmer and drier for most areas. Thunderstorms are again possible next week, with the best chance coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. -Jeff. What parents need to know before kids go back to the classroom. New bodies, new offense, new coach for Nevada wide receivers. Updated: 8...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces Trake Carpenter as Men’s Golf Head Coach
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Trake Carpenter was named Nevada Men’s Golf head coach, Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Friday. “I am excited to welcome Trake to the Northern Nevada and Wolf Pack communities,” Rempe said. “Trake’s approach to the game, his purposeful coaching style, and his ability to recruit exceptional talent will further enhance the stature of the Nevada men’s golf program. His success as a head coach and assistant coach perfectly positions Nevada to take the next step at the national level.”
KOLO TV Reno
Costumes encouraged at Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen of ‘Bullet Train’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation hosts a private movie premier and costume party every three months to raise money for the non-profit’s work advocating for local art and the artists who create it. This quarter’s Sip and Screen event is Friday, August 5 at the Riverside gallery. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite spy before enjoying a private screening of the Bullet Train at the Century Riverside movie theater.
