Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

‘Adopt a Cow’ a moooving experience for students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cows in a corral, cows in a milking parlor, baby cows, and then there’s the milk. Welcome to Tim Sorenson’s world. Manger of the Cottonwood Dairy in Fallon, it’s been his world his whole life, as well as his father’s life, and grandfather’s life. And he’s more than willing to share that life experience.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Help keep bottle caps out of the landfill and give our kids unique tools for an art project. Urban Roots wants your old plastic bottle caps for a mural it’s working on with local children. Marlene Hild stopped by KOLO to talk about the effort and how you can help.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eagle Valley MS celebrates campus expansion

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair

CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

"I spent around $800": Reno teachers struggle with inflation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Teachers struggle to pay for school supplies but also feel the pressure from parents and the school district to meet unrealistic expectations. I am not just a teacher. I am a nurse, a friend, and sometimes a social worker. Washoe County...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrate: National ‘Water Balloon’ Day

Today we are celebrating National “Water Balloon” Day and as a kid, we think we can all remember a story where, at one time or another, we got in trouble for tossing a water balloon or two! This morning Carla Rea came clean with a story where she blew out a windshield on a car by tossing a water balloon from nearly 20 floors up on a casino in Reno!
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Health Center's Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Health Center's Mammovan is visiting northern Nevada starting Aug. 9. The Mammovan is a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment. Mammography screenings are primarily...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

News 4 Facts: Outlaw Flat Trac

Station Address: KRNV, 1790 Vassar Street, Reno, NV 89502. Contest Area: Nevada Counties: Washoe, Carson, Douglas, and Lyon. Age of Eligibility: Twenty-One (21) Program to Watch: Watch News 4 Today which the Station airs each weekday, Monday – Friday, from 5:00 AM PDT to 7:00 AM PDT on Channel 4, for the trivia question.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Celebrating jazz and art in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Jazz and Beyond Music and Art Festival returns to the Capital City this week. The 17-day festival includes more than two dozen events and featuring more than 100 performers. Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect this year and some of the other big events coming to town.
Nevada Appeal

Carson schools change security protocols for visitors

Visitors and volunteers wanting to approach Carson City’s public schools will find some changes after administrators examined its security protocols. The district last year had instituted Raptor Technologies, an electronic access management system, to enhance its security monitoring at all its schools after a Department of Homeland Security assessment was released. District risk manager Ann Cyr gave a presentation on proposed changes to CCSD policy 904 addressing school visitors. Cyr said after the report came out, school administrators consulted with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Partnership Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) and the I Love You Foundation, connections made through conferences and school safety events, Cyr shared with the Appeal.
KOLO TV Reno

New local business “Yateou” making exceptional essential oils

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - August is National Wellness month, and a new local business is prioritizing just that. Yateou gives a new experience to essential oils. From hair, skin, or customizing your own aromatherapy oil, Yateou has been built on the idea of taking the time to care for yourself. After experiencing hardships in life—the founder of Yateou, Dayo McIntosh began mixing oils in right her kitchen as an outlet to make sure she wasn’t letting her well-being fall short.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ashley's forecast

The weekend will be warmer and drier for most areas. Thunderstorms are again possible next week, with the best chance coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. -Jeff. What parents need to know before kids go back to the classroom. New bodies, new offense, new coach for Nevada wide receivers. Updated: 8...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces Trake Carpenter as Men’s Golf Head Coach

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Trake Carpenter was named Nevada Men’s Golf head coach, Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe announced Friday. “I am excited to welcome Trake to the Northern Nevada and Wolf Pack communities,” Rempe said. “Trake’s approach to the game, his purposeful coaching style, and his ability to recruit exceptional talent will further enhance the stature of the Nevada men’s golf program. His success as a head coach and assistant coach perfectly positions Nevada to take the next step at the national level.”
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Costumes encouraged at Sierra Arts Foundation’s Sip and Screen of ‘Bullet Train’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation hosts a private movie premier and costume party every three months to raise money for the non-profit’s work advocating for local art and the artists who create it. This quarter’s Sip and Screen event is Friday, August 5 at the Riverside gallery. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite spy before enjoying a private screening of the Bullet Train at the Century Riverside movie theater.
RENO, NV

