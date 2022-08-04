ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sea Turtles Born in Florida Are All Females Due to State's Rising Temperatures, Scientists Say

By Anna Lazarus Caplan
People
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on people.com

Comments / 14

J
2d ago

They don’t check them all 🙄 - I was there and watched a nest hatch and head straight to the sea - no one checked the sex.

Reply
14
joey
1d ago

So we know from history that there were times of heat and cold. So how has turtles survived millions of years?

Reply
4
Bonnie Hamilton
2d ago

Florida weather is the same as its been the last 60 years. Its summer,it gets VERY Hot 🥵.

Reply
5
Related
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
IFLScience

Watch A Great White Shark Getting Its Liver Sucked Out By Orcas

Great white sharks may be apex predators, but they aren’t immune to being predated on themselves. This was recently demonstrated in a savage video that shows a pair of orcas sucking the liver out of a dying great white. Ouch. The video was shared by The Daily Beast online...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
digg.com

Scientists Say The Loch Ness Monster Is Real Because They Found A Couple Of New Fossils

Scientists in Britain think that the Loch Ness monster was definitely a thing and not just a "thing." These fossils are bones and teeth that they say belonged to three-meter long adults and a baby's arm bone (estimated to be 1.5 meters long). They say this this shows signs that creatures lived in freshwater, alongside others animals like crocs, turtles, fish and the Spinosaurus.
SCIENCE
Freethink

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current is coming

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Australia#Celebrity News#State#Reuters#Noaa
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video

Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy