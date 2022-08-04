Entire town of Lind being evacuated, 10 homes already lost to 2,000 acre wildfire

Read on www.fox28spokane.com
All evacuations lifted for town of Lind after 6 homes lost to 2,500 acre wildfire
LIND, Wash. – All evacuations have now been lifted for the Lind Fire, after 14 structures, including six homes and eight other structures, were lost to a quick-moving wildfire. Right now, the fire is burning 2,500 acres and is growing, with homes, crops and infrastructure threatened. State fire assistance...
Lind Fire fully contained after destorying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering
LIND, Wash. – The Lind Fire which destroyed multiple homes and caused town-wide evacuations is now fully contained, accoridng to Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). ACSO said the firefighter who had to be airlifted to Spokane is now home with his family and recovering. Local crews are mopping...
30 homes threatened due to 3,000 acre Riparia Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – State assistance has been approved for the 3,000 acre Riparia Fire burning in Whitman County near Central Ferry. Right now, around 30 homes are under Level 2 (be ready) and Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations. According to the state’s fire marshal office, the fire is...
Law enforcement helping with fire evacuations north of Lind
LIND, Wash. – Law enforcement is helping with fire evacuations north of Lind. A release from the Washington State Patrol District lists the location as Presnell Road and Nielson Road. We are working on gathering more information at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
Evacuation shelter for Lind fire operating at Ritzville Grade School
RITZVILLE, Wash. – An evacuation shelter for the Lind fire is in place at the Ritzville Grade School. The Red Cross is running the shelter, but community members had already begun setting up at the school before Red Cross arrived. People brought food and water, then set up chairs...
Community members taking donations at Haase’s Tavern for firefighters
LIND, Wash. – Community members are taking food donations at Haase’s Tavern for firefighters in Lind right now.
