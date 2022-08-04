ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Monkeypox town hall set for Friday

By Paul Sisson
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Local leaders will gather online Friday evening to discuss monkeypox, the virus causing an increasing number of cases worldwide.

According to the county health department's most recent update Thursday afternoon, the region now has 59 monkeypox cases, up from 54 Wednesday and 46 Tuesday. The current outbreak remains smaller in San Diego than other large California counties with Los Angeles and San Francisco listing 478 and 397 cases respectively.

Sponsored by the San Diego Branch of the NAACP, Urban League of San Diego County, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint and San Diego's Black Men & Black Women United, the event features five local leaders including:

  • Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors;
  • Dr. Wilma Wooten, public health officer, San Diego County;
  • Nick Macchione, director, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency;
  • Dr. Michael Butera, pulmonary medicine and infectious disease specialist, Sharp HealthCare;
  • Dr. Jerome Robinson, health chair, NAACP San Diego Branch.

Scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, the event will provide information on the virus, the symptoms it causes, and how it spreads and on strategies for avoiding infection.

Participation will be online only through the Zoom video conferencing application with more information available at sandiegonaacp.org/monkeypox-townhall .

Registration is required to participate.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox spreads through "close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact" which frequently involves "direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs or bodily fluid from a person with monkeypox."

In addition to a distinctive rash with raised bumps called pox, symptoms can include normal signs of viral illness such as fever, headache, chills, exhaustion, sore throat and muscle aches. Rashes may appear in private areas of the body around the groin or on hands, feet, the chest face and mouth.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

