Read on www.wwltv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Nest of eggs for endangered Sea Turtles found on Mississippi beach, first time in 4 years
MISSISSIPPI, USA — For the first time in four years, an endangered sea turtle made her nest on the beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Scientists said that it took this long because of problems stemming from decisions made in Louisiana. And those problems can have long-lasting effects on...
Chef Kevin celebrates National Catfish Month
NEW ORLEANS — Pecan Catfish Meuniere. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine pecans, salt, pepper, Creole seasoning and cayenne in a mini food processor. Process until finely chopped. Transfer to a plate. Place flour on another plate. Season with salt and black...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
'When in doubt, get out': Slidell home struck by lightning, catches fire
SLIDELL, La. — Stacia Knight and her family are still figuring out where to go after their home was struck by lightning and caught fire Monday afternoon. Knight said it happened around 2:30 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled through the Slidell area. From the outside, the home may look fine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Learn the basics of cremations, funerals and associated tough issues
When a loved one dies, especially unexpectedly, families are faced with planning an event with many steps, multiple expenses and many questions. Furthermore, because the timeline between a loved one’s death and their funeral or memorial is often brief and done during a period of stunned grief, the process can be overwhelming.
WDSU
Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family
THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
Sanitation worker who lost leg in crash is hopeful for recovery
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish sanitation worker who was seriously injured in a crash in Old Jefferson two months ago sat down with WWL-TV for his first interview since the accident. Patrick Kelley was part of a Waste Connections crew emptying garbage cans on River Road when a...
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neighbors grieve for two children that were stabbed in their home
NEW ORLEANS — Someone left a stuffed animal and balloons on the front steps of a house in the 3100 block of Law Street in New Orleans. The Florida area community is now learning the chilling details of what happened inside the home shortly after 11 on Sunday. The...
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me
ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
Silver Alert Issued in Louisiana for Missing Man Who Suffers from Alzheimer’s
Silver Alert Issued in Louisiana for Missing Man Who Suffers from Alzheimer’s. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Search renewed for remains of 4 victims of 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
NEW ORLEANS — Nearly a half-century after arson killed 32 people in a New Orleans gay bar, the City Council has renewed the search for the remains of four victims, including three who were never identified. The UpStairs Lounge burned on June 24, 1973, killing 31 men, including two...
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession at the age of 15. Brignac’s obituary states […]
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
20-Year-Old Arhuris Rapp Killed In A Fatal Accident On I-10 In Slidell (Slidell, LA)
An investigation into a fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in Slidell is ongoing by the Louisiana State Police. The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to LSP, a 2021 Toyota Corolla driven by [..]
'We don't feel heard' | New Orleans youth want to be a part of the solution
NEW ORLEANS — If you want to see the future of New Orleans, you don't have to look far. The city's teenagers are dealing with the same problems as the rest of us, but their voices are usually ignored when it comes to the search for solutions. That's why...
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 7