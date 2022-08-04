Feds help take down human smuggling ring in Guatemala, DOJ officials say

Read on www.ksat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
4 men indicted in the Texas semitruck smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead
Four men have been indicted by federal grand juries in connection with the smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead after they were trapped in the back of a sweltering semitruck last month, a tragedy one Homeland Security Investigations agent called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.
Number of migrants crossing border is dropping, in part due to U.S. agents helping nab human smugglers in Central America
Arrests of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southern border have fallen by nearly 14 percent from an all-time high in May, driven in part by an increase in U.S.-assisted arrests of smugglers in Central America, far from U.S. soil, according to internal briefing materials obtained by NBC News. Agents from...
Arrests deal ‘devastating blow’ to transnational smuggling gang after migrant woman’s death in Texas
Law enforcement officials have solved the death of an Indigenous Guatemalan woman in Crane County, Texas, last year – and in the process taken down the leaders of a ruthless international human smuggling organization.
ABC News
73 migrants -- including 13 kids -- found in D.C. 'stash houses,' official says; smuggling suspected
Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday found 73 migrants -- including 13 children -- in multiple Washington, D.C., homes believed to be operated by human smugglers, according to an ICE official. The "stash houses," as they are known to investigators, were found in the largely affluent area of Northwest Washington,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
State police seize 257 armored vehicles from drug cartels
Authorities say they have seized 257 armored vehicles from organized criminal groups in the past four years, most of which have been dismantled in government impound lots.
Defense One
US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says
The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator
Jul. 15, 2022 - 06:03 - DEA administrator Anne Milgram says the drugs being seized along the border are a 'different and deadlier' threat than ever seen before.
Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested
More than a week after she was reported missing, an Arizona teen was found across the border. The 15-year-old was visiting relatives in Nipomo, California, when she went missing around 1 a.m. on July 1, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. During the investigation, officials discovered the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shocking video shows 'HUNDREDS UPON HUNDREDS' of migrants crossing illegally into the US at the Texas-Mexico border
New footage shows a massive mob of hundreds of migrants lined up crossing the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas in what Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described as 'one of the most massive single groups we have ever seen.'. Border agents have reprehended a record number of migrants in...
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
Slate
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
Mom of Russian soldier killed in Ukraine says the army repeatedly told her he was alive and she only found out on social media
A Russian mother said she learned her son had died from a message on social media. She said Russian authorities had repeatedly contacted her, telling her that her son was fine. She said she struggled to get answers as she tried to contact the military.
U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips
In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off. But U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials were...
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Briton, 28, facing death by firing squad in Ukraine is forced to sing the Russian anthem in his prison cell
A Briton facing death by firing squad in eastern Ukraine has been filmed in his prison cell singing the Russian national anthem. Unshaven and in shabby clothes, Aiden Aslin, 28, is seen standing and singing the State Anthem of the Russian Federation in a 140-second video posted on the internet by the Kremlin-backed RT news outlet.
Comments / 0