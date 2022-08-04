Plant Exchange Stand in Coral Springs Helps Keep Gardens Free of Invasive Greenery

FORT LAUDERDALE - Lots of South Floridians are ready to open their hearts and homes after four dozen rescued dogs arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County. The 48 beagles were removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia which was riddled with animal welfare concerns."They are cute and adorable but these are dogs who were bred to be sold to other labs where experiments would've been done," said Cherie Wachter, the shelter's VP of Marketing. The shelter has more than enough room to house all the dogs while they wait for their forever homes, they're one of the fortunate...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO