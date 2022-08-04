Plant Exchange Stand in Coral Springs Helps Keep Gardens Free of Invasive Greenery

Read on coralspringstalk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Related
Temple Beth Orr in Coral Springs celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Events
In 1972, when Coral Springs had only one road in and out, 12 Jewish families started a congregation. Meeting at the Westinghouse Home Center on University Drive just north of Sample Road, their first Shabbat Service was held on August 11, 1972, with Rabbi Emanuel Schenk. They called the Congregation the Coral Springs Hebrew Congregation.
City of Coral Springs Invites Families Back to its School Bash at Florida Panthers IceDen
Families searching for one last hoorah before school begins can look no further than the Florida Panthers IceDen. Parks and Recreation are hosting its Back to School Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 12, at the Florida Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive. The Back to School Bash will...
Award-Winning Girl Choir Expands Program to Coral Springs
South Florida’s youth treble choir is adding a satellite rehearsal location in Coral Springs. The Girl Choir of South Florida for singers ages six to 18 begins rehearsals on August 20, at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, at 1400 Riverside Drive. Entering its 18th season, the Girl Choir continues...
TICKET ALERT: Coral Springs International Dinner Dance Celebrates the USA
The City of Coral Springs International dinner dance won’t be about Italy, Mexico, Colombia, or Cuba this year. Instead, it will be all about the United States — built on the contributions of immigrants. Hosted by the Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee, the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take a Look Inside Margate's Infamous 'Blue House'
Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Humane Society of Broward overwhelmed by adoption applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE - Lots of South Floridians are ready to open their hearts and homes after four dozen rescued dogs arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County. The 48 beagles were removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia which was riddled with animal welfare concerns."They are cute and adorable but these are dogs who were bred to be sold to other labs where experiments would've been done," said Cherie Wachter, the shelter's VP of Marketing. The shelter has more than enough room to house all the dogs while they wait for their forever homes, they're one of the fortunate...
puplore.com
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dog of the Week: Hero is Here to Save the Day
Hero is here to save the day. This black and white American Staffordshire Terrier loves to be around people and other dogs. He loves when volunteers take him on walks and play a round of fetch with him, but Hero is just as happy being a couch potato every once in a while and snuggling up for a nap next to whoever is around.
Click10.com
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
Residents, city officials weigh in on plans for a redeveloped downtown district
Oakland Park – Tensions ran high at last week’s commission meeting, as residents, community members and city officials discussed the pros and cons that would come with a new large-scale redevelopment project planned for the downtown area. During the scheduled public hearing, several individuals shared their concerns about...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Theft at Barnes & Noble and Burglary of Honda Dealership
This is a summary of crimes occurring between July 27 – August 2, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. Coral Springs Honda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Aug 3
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, August 3. from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Items include: bananas, split peas, ginger, eggplant, bread, apples, yogurt, and more.
Coral Springs Business Plan Includes Everglades Greenway Loop, Nature Trail, Fitness Park
The city commission passed the proposed 2023 Fiscal Year Business Plan at their Wednesday, July 27 meeting, which included plans for Aquatic Center Renovations, a fitness area at Riverside Park, and an Everglades Greenway Loop. City staff devised the plan following resident input from the City Business Plan I Workshop...
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued after slipping into Biscayne Bay from North Bay Village seawall
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans raced to the rescue of a dog that fell into Biscayne Bay in North Bay Village. According to witnesses, the female dog was playing around on a seawall when the animal went over the edge and into the water. The good Samaritans...
WSVN-TV
Historic raintree relocates to Fort Lauderdale park
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A historic South Florida tree is getting a new home. The century-old, six-story tall raintree is being relocated to a public park near Southwest Third Avenue and Fourth Court in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday. It’s part of a new project called Riverwalk Raintree Residences. The...
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0