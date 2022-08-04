ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD adds new public safety mobile camera trailers

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is adding six new public safety camera trailers.

The trailers will be placed around the city and in locations that are not possible with permanent installations. Each one can stream video in real time back to the Incident Analysis Center (IAC).

"We want to [stop] crime from happening. We also want to provide our officers with as much information to make good decisions when they get there," IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said.

WRTV Photo/Shea Goodpaster
One of IMPD's public safety camera trailers

The first trailer has been in use since Memorial Day weekend. IMPD Commander Matthew Thomas was in the IAC during a crime reduction operation over that weekend.

"We had a large fight break out in one of our entertainment zones. Officers had not been dispatched, but we saw it develop instantly. We had multiple people fighting. We were able to get on the radio and have officers on bikes respond to that location in a matter of seconds before it would be even possible to dispatch [officers]," Thomas said. "What we saw is the group immediately dispersed. What we prevented we won't know ... by having officers de-escalate the situation not only was no one was arrested, no one was shot."

Thomas says the trailers are being used in areas like Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and some neighborhoods where data shows there is a high probability of crime or violence.

“This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs. Once trends are identified by our community members, analysts, and officers, IMPD can deploy a mobile trailer, providing IMPD with extra resources in a specific area,” said Bailey.

The trailers are equipped with both a generator and solar panels for power and can operate completely free of hardwired internet or landline power needs.

IMPD hopes to purchase four more trailers within the next year. The IAC is not currently staffed 24/7, but that is another goal for the department.

