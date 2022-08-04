ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County’s new pet employee hopes to snuggle up and help

By Connor Wilson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Urr9_0h5GBmc900

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Greene County Juvenile Office has brought aboard a new four-legged employee.

Duo Dog Derby is a three-year-old English Labrador who’s been brought on to help juvenile and treatment court clients. His training includes work in individual counseling and family therapy.

Derby’s primary handler Ethan Potter said his role is to help relieve anxieties.

“Sometimes we have really heavy topics,” Potter said. “Derby will get on my couch and lay across their lap or sit on the floor by their feet. He keeps their mind off things.”

Springfield school superintendent talks about successes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRUa8_0h5GBmc900
(Photo credit: Greene County Juvenile Office)

Derby was trained with Duo Dogs, a St. Louis-based nonprofit. Greene County Commission’s office said Derby was received from the nonprofit for free and only pays upkeep costs for food, kennels and veterinarian bills.

The Juvenile Office got the idea of keeping a dog around after seeing the effect of Child Advocacy Center’s dog Java had with helping to calm kids.

“Having Derby here is a total game changer,” Potter said. “He gives families something nice and positive to focus their energy and attention on. We can have normal conversations that aren’t awkward or stiff that you sometimes see in family counseling.”

Raised in St. Louis? Strong chance you stayed close to home, Census says

Derby can be found on social media with the handle DuoDogDerby on Facebook and Instagram .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Bullfighter injured at Ozark Empire Fair event Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bullfighter suffered injuries during Friday night’s Extreme Freestyle Bullfighting event at the Ozark Empire Fair. The bull hit the fighter several different times. Fair officials say he suffered a broken leg but otherwise is doing okay. Fair officials did not release the name of...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Park Day Reunion returns to Springfield after a two-year break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Reunion Club is bringing the annual Park Day Reunion back to Silver Springs Park and other nearby locations through August 7. The primary purpose is to bring together friends and family from Springfield and the country. The events happening over this weekend are organized by the Springfield Reunion Club and in partnership with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. This year’s theme is “Reunited… Together Again,” meaning the reunion is finally coming back after COVID concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Greene County, MO
Government
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Greene County, MO
KOLR10 News

Fashion Forward show helps kids in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drew Lewis Foundation is hosting its 8th Annual Fashion Forward event tonight to raise funds for children in need. The Fashion Forward show will be held at the Historic Fox Theatre tonight. The models in the fashion show will all be from the RISE program. RISE stands for Reaching Independence through […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snuggle#Dog#Derby#The Juvenile Office#Census
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Rescue One looking for dog fosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One visiting Ozarks First Daybreak for this week’s Pet Connection to talk about the importance of dog fosters in the Springfield area. Rizolli, a 4-year-old Dane mix that is in boarding through Rescue One, is just one of many dogs that could benefit from people signing up to be fosters. She […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Kimberling City PD increasing community policing

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Police officers in Kimberling City are hoping to get more involved with the community. Through a new program called the “Eye Watch Challenge,” officers will be randomly checking on various businesses and houses. Chief Todd Lemoine said these places might find a blue paper notice on doors. The notice will detail […]
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
KYTV

CoxHealth reopens emergency room at Cox North after flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth reopened its emergency room at Cox North after flooding temporarily closed it Friday evening. The heavy rain flooded some patient rooms in the emergency department of the facility on North Jefferson. Crews worked quickly to clean up the mess. The staff provided care to walk-in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Authorities reveal the identity of a suspicious package at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The investigation into a suspicious package at the Springfield-Branson National Airport delayed three flights Saturday morning. Police determined the suspicious package was a ‘urine warmer.’ Investigators say under the x-ray machine, it looked similar to a bomb. The urine warmer kit is identical to a flask, helping keep the urine warm for passing a drug test.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers new COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cases of COVID-19 in Greene County declined in the last week of reporting. The 7-day average dropped to 52 cases. This is a 29% decline. Hospitalizations remain high, with around 70 individuals hospitalized in Greene County hospitals as of August 4. Increased hospitalization rates, among other factors, put Greene County at a medium-level community impact by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Some areas get rain, burn bans remain in place; Marionville City Fire grassfires this week caused by open burning

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Although some have received rain this week across the region burn bans still remain in effect. Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Springfield area experienced a stationary thunderstorm as described by the National Weather Service Springfield. Up to four inches of rain fell and a Flash Flood Watch was issued.
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

New mobile health unit serves rural Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – This week, a new mobile health unit is now in service and traveling around Webster County. Thanks to state grant funding, the unit looks to provide health services to rural areas. Wednesday, it stopped in Seymour to provide help. One resident, who lives in Seymour, said the mobile health unit caught […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Residents allow Marian Days campers on their property

CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy