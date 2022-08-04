Major Crime Detectives are Investigating the Death of a Woman Found Inside a Burning Residence

Read on www.fox28spokane.com
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Documents: Man likely set on fire for owing money in a drug deal, probable suspect identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains graphic details from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. Newly released court documents detail the events leading up to the incident where a man, Steven Maupin-Bureau, was set on fire in northeast Spokane. The fire burned over 30% of Steven's body....
Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail
PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
FOX 28 Spokane
Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
FOX 28 Spokane
Officers involved in fatal shooting of robbery suspect identified
SPOKANE, Wash. – As investigation of an officer involved shooting (OIS) on Aug. 3 continues, the identities of the officers have been released. details of Wednesday morning’s robbery and shootout have been emerging, as court documents and investigation is carried out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team. Washington State Patrol (WSP), the primary investigative agency on the incident, stated Thursday that one Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detective and four Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers fire their service weapons and shot the suspect.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘What happened to my partner?’ Robbery suspects appear in court after third partner shot and killed
SPOKANE, Wash.- We are learning new details about a robbery and shootout that led to one man’s death in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The incident started, according to newly filed court documents, as a robbery at the Oxford Suites on Indiana Avenue in Spokane Valley. According to the documents, Christopher Gooch, Christopher Jones, and Dominic Shears drove a van to the hotel and entered with masks and at least one gun.
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
Post Register
Idaho deputy suffers stroke two months after delivering baby
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Kootenai County is asking for help from the public in gathering donations for Deputy Sheriff Yvonne Cress, who recently suffered a stroke. Cress, 35, welcomed the birth of her and her husband's child 2 months ago. This past weekend, while at home and off-duty, Cress suffered a stroke resulting in the right side of her body being completely paralyzed.
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
KHQ Right Now
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane
The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
KREM
Spokane man set on fire with burns on 30% of body
The man's clothes were soaked in a flammable liquid. Spokane police are still looking for the person responsible for the attack.
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said. As of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spirit Lake woman convicted of physically and mentally abusing young girl
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – A Spirit Lake woman was convicted on multiple injury to a child charges alleging that she physically and mentally abused a minor child. The case against 37-year-old Monica Schug is related to a case against her husband, Matthew Schug. Matthew was convicted of lewd conduct with the same girl and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
FOX 28 Spokane
30 homes threatened due to 3,000 acre Riparia Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – State assistance has been approved for the 3,000 acre Riparia Fire burning in Whitman County near Central Ferry. Right now, around 30 homes are under Level 2 (be ready) and Level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations. According to the state’s fire marshal office, the fire is...
Fatal car crash closes Downriver Drive in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have reported that a fatal collision involving a single car has closed Downriver Drive from Aubrey L White to Pettet. Spokane police say drivers should use NW Boulevard as an alternative route. There are no details surrounding what caused the fatal crash at this...
