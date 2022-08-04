Hanover School Board set to discuss proposal on transgender bathroom, locker room policy

Read on www.nbc12.com
Hanover transgender students could soon need to make a written request to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity
Transgender students in Hanover County could soon have to make a formal request to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
NBC12
Pilots fly in school supplies for Central Virginia students
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Pilot Andrew Crider is taking giving back to new heights. He teamed up with several pilots across the Commonwealth to fly school supplies to Chesterfield for the upcoming school year. “This is the 2nd annual Central Virginia school supply drive fly-in,” explained Crider. With the help...
NBC12
Chesterfield’s Government Citizens Academy registration now open
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Government Citizens Academy’s (GCA) fall session is now open for registration. The GCA teaches Chesterfield citizens about their local government and the chance to participate in interactive sessions. Participants will get to understand the “how” and the “why” of local government programs by learning directly from department leaders, including members from the Board of Supervisors, and offer feedback.
NBC12
RPS narrows down design firm for new William Fox Elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, the Richmond Public School construction team picked a design firm to help rebuild William Fox Elementary School after a massive fire gutted it in February. The director of the construction, Dana Fox, presented details about the contracts to Richmond School Board Members during their...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC12
HCPS hosting Back-to-School Kickoff to jump start new school year
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are giving a jump start to the 2022-23 school year with the annual HCPS Back-to-School Kickoff. Students and their families can enjoy music with a live DJ, food trucks and games, door prizes, a photo booth, a bookbag giveaway, school supplies, a kids’ engagement zone and activities. There will also be HCPS leaders available to talk and workshops for the online parent portal and kindergarten registration.
NBC12
LCPS is fully staffed with bus drivers ahead of the school year
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While many school districts are struggling to hire bus drivers, one in central Virginia is not. Louisa County Public Schools says it is has 135 drivers, making it fully staffed. Superintendent Doug Straley says the county focused on a social media push to hire drivers,...
Henrico Recreation and Parks director out after just 3 months on the job
The new director of Henrico County’s Recreation and Parks division is out after just three months on the job. Patrick Nalley, who was appointed to the role April 27, resigned July 28, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas confirmed to the Citizen. Nalley was escorted from his office that day, according to multiple sources who witnessed his exit.
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
NBC12
Richmond narrows down developers for Diamond District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city’s Diamond District Evaluation Panel has narrowed down the list of developers to two teams. Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners are the two finalists based on evaluation criteria. The Diamond District covers about 67 acres at the crossroads of Interstates 64...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
NBC12
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
Body found in Hanover County on Winns Church Road identified
Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.
cbs19news
Harmful Algae Bloom Advisories Expanded for Orange County at Lake Anna
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. – All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB).
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
NBC12
Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a holds hiring event for location’s re-opening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a is hosting an onsite re-opening hiring event for up to 40 people 16 years or older. Attendees with two forms of identification can be interviewed for all shifts and positions on the spot. The restaurant is explicitly looking for Hospitality Professionals to work...
NBC12
Father charged after 2-year-old fired gun into occupied apartment
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has been arrested after his young child fired a gun into an occupied apartment below them. On Aug. 4 at around 6:36 p.m. deputies in Stafford County responded to Fern Oak Circle for the report of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Residents in...
