UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social

Read on www.nbc15.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
nbc15.com
Goodman Community Center hosts school supply drive to support area families
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just ahead of the school year, the Goodman Community Center is hosting a two-day school supply drive this weekend to help support local families. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, community members are urged to stop at a store and pick up items from the center’s shopping list before dropping them off at the center’s Ironworks building on Waubesa Street. Following the drive, 200 area kids will have the chance to shop the donated school supplies, according to the Goodman Community Center.
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
nbc15.com
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and...
nbc15.com
UW Hospital experiences outage, quickly restores power
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University Hospital experienced a power outage Saturday afternoon. According to a UW Health official, the outage occurred around 1 p.m. when a problem occurred with one of the building’s electrical transformers. Power was immediately restored with the hospital’s backup generators, according to UW Health....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later
CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
nbc15.com
Church community grieves Janesville couple
The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman, whose family says has special needs. A community is coming to terms with a great loss. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Community members and over 10 main-stage musical...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility
STOUGHON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton community celebrated a cheesy addition to their town Thursday during a groundbreaking. Emmi Roth officially began construction on their new headquarters and conversion facility. President of Emmi Roth Tim Omer says the project has been a work in progress for the last six years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
nbc15.com
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
A community is coming to terms with a great loss. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. National Mustard Museum...
nbc15.com
Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. The festival, which took place Friday and Saturday at WG Lunney Lake Farm County Park, consisted of a variety of musical...
Wisconsin’s Most-Loved State Park: Devil’s Lake with Kids
The Baraboo area and surrounding hills are no doubt one of the prettiest areas in our state. It’s no wonder that Devil’s Lake State Park is Wisconsin’s most popular state park! Devil’s Lake encompasses 360 acres and is surrounded by 500-foot quartzite bluffs. When you visit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
National Mustard Museum honors ‘G.O.A.T. of condiments’ during National Mustard Day
MIDDLETON Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of National Mustard Day, the National Mustard Museum hosted a festival to pay tribute to their favorite condiment. According to the museum, since 1992, they have hosted the celebration on the first Saturday in August, National Mustard Day. Community members gathered in downtown Middleton...
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center staff is struggling to provide care for vulnerable community members in Baraboo who need it. ”We can’t take...
goyotes.com
Peterson Era Gets Underway in Wisconsin
The South Dakota men's basketball team kicks off the 2022-23 season with a road contest in Madison, Wisconsin against the defending Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers. This will be the first game for Eric Peterson, a native of Wisconsin, as head coach of the Coyotes on November 7. "We could...
captimes.com
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teen Emma Lawson Continues to Make Mark in Madison, Hangs Onto Podium Position Going into Moving Day
Enjoying Morning Chalk Up? Access additional exclusive interviews, analyses, and stories with an Rx membership. It’s one thing to be a rookie and have a great first day, but it’s a whole other thing to still be in the top three after seven events completed at the CrossFit Games, not to mention to do it as a teenager.
The Perfect Mini Amusement Park For Young Kids Awaits You in Wisconsin
My daughters are 8 and 6 years old, and over the last few years I've learned some vital things about taking young kids to amusement parks:. Ride lines are usually long and waiting with excited, impatient children can be quite unbearable. Young kids aren't tall enough to go on most...
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
Comments / 0