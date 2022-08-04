Tippecanoe boys golf team third at Greenville Invitational, Troy takes fifth

Read on miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football opens scrimmage season with Princeton
TROY — With a new system under first-year coach Troy Everhart, you can expect the Troy football team will only get better with each day of practice, scrimmaging and games. And the Trojans took another step Saturday morning in a scrimmage with a strong Cincinnati Princeton team. “That is...
Miami County Girls Golf Preview
Girls Golf season is underway, with the Lady Bucc Invitational being played at Echo Hills on Monday. Matt Wibbeler will coach the Trojans. Troy was 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference a year ago. Returning letterwinners include seniors Elise Hempker and Astha Patel and sophomore Morgan Maxwell, along with...
Coldwater, August 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wapakoneta High School football team will have a game with Coldwater High School on August 06, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Many Winners In Lima Season Finale
LIMA, Ohio — Limaland Motorsports Park closed out the 2022 season on Friday night with the annual Invitational Races and King of the Quarter Mile Races. Mike Keegan grabbed the NRA 360 Invitational win with Jared Horstman winning the King of the Quarter Mile. In the Northwest Physical Therapy...
Daily Advocate
Bradford Football cancels varsity season due to short roster.
BRADFORD — Bradford High School will not field a varsity football team this year. Bradford Schools Superintendent Joe Hurst said the school had to withdraw from playing at the varsity level due to the number of kids on the team and their inexperience. “Less than half, there was 15...
Sidney Daily News
Miss Bremenfest contestants announced
NEW BREMEN — The contestants for the annual Miss Bremenfest Pageant have officially been announced. The Miss Bremenfest Pageant will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at New Bremen High School. The six contestants participating in the pageant are:. • Mckenzie...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
Clark State student earns first Derrick Fudge Memorial Scholarship
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Fred Almon, a social work student at Clark State University, said he’s known nearly his entire life that he was meant to help people, following in his family’s footsteps. His mother and grandmother worked in the medical field, and he said his uncle had...
The Pine Club celebrates 75 years in Dayton
“I just want the next generation of customers to be able to come to The Pine Club and tell the same stories that their parents and grandparents tell me,” said Karen Watson, vice president and general manager of The Pine Club. Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is celebrating 75 years of...
Vandalia closes multiple facilities as safety precaution
The Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course, Cassel Hills Pool and the Vandalia Senior Citizens Center will also be closed today.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Three Injured in Arlington Crash Thursday
A Forest man was among three people injured in a crash that occurred in Arlington Thursday afternoon. WFIN Radio reported that Jimmie Bauknecht’s vehicle collided head-on with a northbound vehicle on Main Street in the village. The two occupants of the other vehicle, Jaden and Hailey Hoyle, of Michigan,...
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
Ready to set sail
Lifejackets are laid out and ready as the Troy Recreation Department prepares to host a group of campers at Float Troy. Campers will spend the weekend aboard inflatable tents on the Great Miami River.
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Single-vehicle crash near Ottoville injures one
OTTOVILLE — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash near Ottoville on Saturday morning that left one man with life-threatening injuries. At 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a single-vehicle crash on Road 25P just outside the village of Ottoville.
Local blood drives to be held in August
PIQUA — Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in August. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “Hit a Double” insulated beverage bottle, while supplies last. Kettering Health Piqua Blood Drive. From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Kettering...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
