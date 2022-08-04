ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettleman City, CA

Closure on I-5 northbound for emergency repairs

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The I-5 northbound from Highway 46 at Lost Hills to Highway 41 at Kettleman City is scheduled to be closed, according to the California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow Facebook.

The closure is scheduled from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., according to CHP. The closure is needed for emergency repairs.

According to CHP, northbound traffic is to be detoured and the southbound lanes are to remain open.

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Barnhart sworn in as CHP officer

Jeremy Barnhart of Hanford, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from the CHP. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Officer Barnhart graduated from Hanford High School in 2013. Following high school, he attended West Hills College Lemoore. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, Officer Barnhart worked as an assistant manager for Aldi Supermarket in Hanford, according to the CHP.
HANFORD, CA
KGET

2 taken into custody following Bakersfield police pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were taken into custody following a chase Saturday night that ended in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Bakersfield police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen near East California Avenue and Baker Street just after 10 p.m. According to police, the driver took off and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in deadly Hwy 58 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near South Union Ave and East Brundage Lane Thursday night was identified, according to authorities. Just before 10:30 p.m. the department received a report of a solo vehicle crash on S. Union Avenue and E. Brundage Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near the S. Union overpass.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man in crash near Centennial High, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Corner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Centennial High School on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Bishop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
krcrtv.com

Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified

WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
WILLOWS, CA
