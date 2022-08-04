Closure on I-5 northbound for emergency repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The I-5 northbound from Highway 46 at Lost Hills to Highway 41 at Kettleman City is scheduled to be closed, according to the California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow Facebook.

The closure is scheduled from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., according to CHP. The closure is needed for emergency repairs.

According to CHP, northbound traffic is to be detoured and the southbound lanes are to remain open.

