ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were joined by a surprise guest. “So, we packed up the night before, and then in the morning, we just, I just opened, everything was closed up. I just opened the door to throw in the last couple of things, sealed it up, left, and we drove 15 hours, and we got to Toledo, Ohio for the night. And when we lifted it up and opened the door, there was our cat staring at us just nonchalantly,” explained Jason Scholten.

SAINT ALBANS, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO