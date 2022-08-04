Read on www.wabi.tv
Related
wabi.tv
Cooling centers open in Maine as temperatures soar into the 90s Sunday
Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Sunday. Augusta: Augusta Civic Center Cooling Center, 76 Community Drive; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Waterville: Waterville Area Soup Kitchen, 38 College Avenue; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lincoln County:. Newcastle: Faith Baptist Church Cooling Center, 144...
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
wabi.tv
Law to curb catalytic converter thefts takes effect Monday in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new law governing the removal of catalytic converters from motor vehicles is set to take effect Monday, August 8th. LD 796 aims to curb the theft and subsequent sale of stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers. Catalytic converters are exhaust emission control devices required by...
wabi.tv
Cooling centers in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cooling centers are being opened across parts of the region Thursday. Rockland: Flanagan Community Center Cooling Center, 61 Limerock St. Open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Rockland: Rockland Town Hall Cooling Center, 270 Pleasant Street. Open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Union: Union Town Office Cooling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Midcoast woman to swim in 31 Maine lakes in 31 days to help LifeFlight of Maine
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Ali Simonds of Belfast is known as ‘Maine Lakes Mermaid.’. She is on a mission to swim in 31 different Maine lakes in 31 days. “It’s just my safe space where I feel most like myself,” Simonds told us. These days she has...
wabi.tv
Versant Power customers may see price increase next summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power customers may see prices increase next summer by $10 a month or more. Gov. Janet Mills is calling on them not to file the rate request. Company officials just announced a few hours ago they are seeking a distribution rate change. They say it’s...
wabi.tv
Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Maine is waiting to be collected
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Millions in unclaimed property is waiting for its owner. In Maine, 2022 marks a record year for unclaimed property, the state’s treasurer Henry E. M. Beck announced. The Office of the State Treasurer describes unclaimed property as “...property (that) consists of money and other assets...
wabi.tv
Penquis plans to redevelop Bangor hotel and turn it into permanent housing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Finding affordable housing these days can be a challenge, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Penquis is helping to address the issue. They have received $4.25 million in grant funding from MaineHousing to redevelop an existing hotel in Bangor into permanent housing. The project is one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Weather Service: Severe drought along coastal New England
BOSTON (AP) -Coastal New England is struggling with severe drought, according to a new report from the National Weather Service. The agency released an updated. drought monitor on Thursday showing severe drought conditions throughout Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts and along the coasts of New Hampshire and southern. Maine. Rainfall totals...
wabi.tv
Bangor State Fair returns
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Day two of the Bangor State Fair rolled along Friday night with no shortage of smiles. Classics like the ferris wheel, carousel and roller coasters were among the favorite rides. Others tried their luck at carnival games or braved the lines for fried dough and cotton...
wabi.tv
Maine Army National Guard gives back while learning skills
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Army National Guard has been in East Millinocket helping to shape the future of the town and working to build skills while they do it. They’ve been working to tear down fire towers at the old mill site hoping to pave the way for the future of this town.
wabi.tv
Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk set to begin Monday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk is set to begin Monday. The Maine Department of Transportation says work includes paving a new ten-foot-wide multi-use path as well as installing lighting, Wi-Fi, benches, and trash receptacles. Construction will begin at Hardy Street and continue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Man dies in house fire in Baileyville
BAILEYVILLE Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a Baileyville man is believed to be the victim of a house fire early Friday morning. It happened on Summit Street in Baileyville just after midnight. Firefighters found a body inside the home. Authorities say 67-year-old Craig Thompson lived there alone. The body will...
wabi.tv
Stowaway Oshkosh cat: Maine family’s feline surprises them on road trip
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans family was heading to the Oshkosh Air Show in Wisconsin last month when they were joined by a surprise guest. “So, we packed up the night before, and then in the morning, we just, I just opened, everything was closed up. I just opened the door to throw in the last couple of things, sealed it up, left, and we drove 15 hours, and we got to Toledo, Ohio for the night. And when we lifted it up and opened the door, there was our cat staring at us just nonchalantly,” explained Jason Scholten.
wabi.tv
Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue. Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards...
wabi.tv
Newport Riverwalk Fest returns with special cause
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport held its fifth annual Riverwalk Festival Saturday. Activities included a parade, pony rides, water slide, talent show, bounce houses and so much more. Several clubs set up booths to draw in new members, too, including the GFWC Newport Woman’s Club, which is celebrating its 100th...
wabi.tv
Challenger Learning Center astronaut campers prepare for space mission
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Middle schoolers at the Challenger Learning Center’s astronaut academy summer camp have been preparing all week for a very important mission. They spent their week getting ready for a launch into space by learning things like engineering, navigation, and communication. That all culminates with a...
wabi.tv
Dover-Foxcroft celebrating centennial of union
FIRST ALERT DAY Tomorrow as feels like temperatures reach the upper 90s. Heat and humidity are being pumped into the region ahead of a cold front tomorrow, making it feel like the upper 90s for highs. Hot and Humid weather continue this weekend. Updated: 15 hours ago. High pressure dominates...
wabi.tv
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
wabi.tv
Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic set for Bangor Municipal GC
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 12th annual Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic is teeing off on August 29 at 11 a.m. at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. The long-running tournament has raised roughly $540,000 for Bangor-Brewer area Northern Light Healthcare Charities and Camp Hope. The event is at capacity...
Comments / 0