Fatal Crash Near Billings Airport, Roads Closed for Hours

Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Billings, Overland Ave Closed for Investigation
Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5). According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road. According...
Billings Casino Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Searching for Suspect
A casino in midtown Billings was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning (8/8), according to a report on social media from the Billings Police Department. In the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sargeant Schwartz said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint around 1:22 am Monday at 1310 15th Street West.
Shooting on Broadwater Ave in Billings, One Person Sent to Hospital
One person was sent to a Billings hospital late Friday (8/5) after a shooting near the Shrine Auditorium. According to a report posted on social media, Billings Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Broadwater Avenue around 9:30 pm last night (Friday) for a "shooting with injury." In the...
Traffic: Water Line Work To Cause Delays on 24th St W Billings
Today, the City of Billings Public Works Department announced traffic on 24th St W and Rosebud Drive will begin experiencing delays Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th. What work is being done?. The Public Works Department will be ripping up the road in order to provide water services to...
Man Intentionally Struck by Car in Billings, Life-Threatening Injuries
A man suffered serious injuries early this morning (Thursday 8/4) when Billings Police say a vehicle deliberately hit him. According to the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, officers responded at 1:34 am this morning to a Vehicular Assault that had occurred in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Billings Police Sargeant...
Major Repairs Begin in Yellowstone to Address Flooding
According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, major construction repairs began on Tuesday. The work will be done on damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, with repairs on two areas estimated to be completed by Oct. 15 of this year.
Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino
According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings
Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?
If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
What’s the Solution For This Billings Walmart Parking Lot Phenomenon?
I saw a post about something that I wanted to share. And right up front, I'll tell you that I don't know the answer or have a solution. It's concerning the homeless folks that have started camping out in the Walmart parking lots across Montana, specifically Billings as the post pointed out.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Death Row In Montana? Meet The Inmates Awaiting Their Last Breath
DAVID LAWSON (1957-2006) David Thomson Lawson, a know drug addict, was sentenced to death for the murder of three people. Lawson was convicted of strangling and killing three of four members of the Rodstein family. Victims included David and Monica (39) and their son Andrew (11). Their 15-year-old daughter, Amy,...
Clean Up. Storm Debris Collection Days Begin Saturday in Billings
The strong thunderstorm that swept through Billings last weekend left a real mess for hundreds of homeowners in the Magic City. Some residents (like Bryce Turcotte, seen below with arborist Skylar Partin) were without power for days following the storm, which included significant hail in some areas of town. Flash flood water was flowing like a river on numerous streets around Billings, leaving motorists stranded and businesses flooded. Now that we've dried out this week, residents have been cleaning up debris from the storm.
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Billings Neighborhoods Ravished by Hail, Heavy Flooding
It almost seems like we went through all four seasons in a 12-hour period this past Sunday (7/24), at least in my Billings west end neighborhood. Just after 2 pm Sunday, the temperature hit 100 on my car's digital thermometer while driving through downtown, and by the time I got back to the west end, clouds were beginning to build and gradually get darker.
Billings Loves Floating the Yellowstone. What to Know B4 You Go
Weekend temperatures in the Billings area are expected to hit daytime highs around 100 degrees. A great way to cool off is the Yellowstone River and one popular way to do so is by spending an afternoon floating on the river. Now that the flood waters have resided and water levels are near-normal, it's a great time of year to hit the water.
