Quentin Tarantino Calls ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ a ‘Spectacle’ He Never Thought He’d See Again: ‘I F—ing Love It’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Officially the 9th Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time
The records just keep on falling as Top Gun: Maverick continues its reign at the box office. The film crossed the $623 million mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday which moves it up to ninth place for all-time highest-grossing films in America. According to Forbes, Top Gun: Maverick...
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
Yes, Top Gun: Maverick Paid To Use Actual Fighter Planes, And Yes, It Cost The Movie A Pretty Penny
It goes without saying that just like with the original Top Gun, it wouldn’t have been possible to shoot Top Gun: Maverick without the proper aircraft. Namely, the sequel required access to actual fighter planes, including F/A-18 Super Hornets and F-35s. Well, Maverick’s cast and crew acquired those fighter planes, but it cost a pretty penny to make that happen.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
Is Tom Cruise Exiting ‘Mission: Impossible’ After ‘Dead Reckoning’? Director Says Don’t Believe Every Report
Click here to read the full article. Will Tom Cruise be leaving the “Mission: Impossible” franchise following the release of the upcoming “Dead Reckoning” entries? Sources have said that the seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” movies (being released as “Dead Reckoning – Part 1” and “Dead Reckoning – Part 2”) are designed as “a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character,” but director Christopher McQuarrie said on the “Light the Fuse” podcast that you can’t believe everything you read. However, the director wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation. Asked if the “Dead Reckoning” movies will be the end of Cruise’s tenure with...
Keanu Reeves to star in Hulu series Devil in the White City produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese
The Matrix Resurrections action star Keanu Reeves has officially signed on to star in his first major TV series Devil in the White City seven months after being 'in talks' on the project. The evergreen 57-year-old is scheduled to begin filming his role as real-life Chicago architect Daniel Burnham in...
Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93
Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. Diane Goldner, Gulager’s daughter-in-law, also shared a family statement on Facebook confirming the...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project
Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office. As usual for the ever-ambitious...
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Lead as U.K. July Box Office Soars to $152 Million
The total U.K. and Ireland box office for July 2022 was £126.5 million ($152.7 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. While the number is a significant chunk above June’s $116 million, it is still running 20% behind the same period in pre-COVID 2019. “Minions: The Rise Of...
Quentin Tarantino says Top Gun: Maverick was a true 'cinematic spectacle'
It’s not only Top Gun fans loving the Tom Cruise-led sequel, as the film even got the tick of approval from Quentin Tarantino himself. While speaking with his Pulp Fiction co-writer, Roger Avary, on the ReelBlend podcast, the legendary director gushed about Top Gun: Maverick. He said: “I f**king...
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Talks Getting The Opportunity To Work With Him Again On Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
One of Top Gun: Maverick’s stars talked about getting called back to work with Tom Cruise on the upcoming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.
Neve Campbell May Not Return For Scream 6, But Hayden Panettiere Is Back And Just Dropped A Behind-The-Scenes Pic
The Scream franchise continues to pay homage to members of the franchise’s past while also balancing the contributions of the new crew that showed up in the surprisingly successful Scream – the 2022 one, not the 1996 classic. The fifth Scream had a slew of new faces in its cast that joined series founders Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette… as well as several stars from the 1996 film who made vocal appearances through very clever audio Easter eggs. And even though Campbell has said she will not return for Scream 6 thanks to a reported contractual dispute, we do know that Scream 4 standout Hayden Panettiere is reprising her role, and now we have our first look at her in production.
