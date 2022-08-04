Three hospitalized following house fire in St. Petersburg

Read on iontb.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
2 children and 1 adult taken to hospital after St. Petersburg garage fire
Three people were hospitalized, one critically, and taken to the hospital after a garage fire in St. Petersburg Thursday afternoon.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
Two Teens Killed After Driver Crashes Into Power Pole In St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Two people have died of their injuries and a third person was critically injured in a crash that happened around 12:45 am, according to St. Pete Police. At 12:45 am, police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4200 block
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life...
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
2 hospitalized after car hits FDOT truck on I-75, FHP says
Two men were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a three-vehicle wreck on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Heads up, drivers: WB Roosevelt Boulevard to close every night for 2 weeks in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All the drivers who use the westbound lane on Roosevelt Boulevard daily might have to find a different route for the next two weeks once the clock strikes 10 p.m. Starting on Sunday, the westbound lanes of the street will be closed from 10 p.m....
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Lightning strike causes damage to Oldsmar home
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A home in Oldsmar was damaged after it was struck by lightning on Wednesday, authorities say. The homeowner of the three-story house located near Wellington Avenue said she was shocked by the sound of the lightning strike and evacuated the home with her three cats at around 2:10 p.m.
Two Men Wanted By Sheriff For Gym Parking Lot Burglaries In Brandon
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff is searching for two suspects believed to be connected to two separate car burglaries recently at local gym parking lots. According to investigators, on June 17, 2022, an older, thin white or Hispanic male, and a younger
Tampa Man in Critical Condition After Suffering Brutal Alligator Bite on His Face
While swimming in Lake Thonotosassa, a Florida native terrifyingly close to an alligator that ended up taking a chunk out of the man’s face. The incident occurred on Wednesday and is one of four alligator attacks Floridians have experienced within the past three weeks. This time, the victim was swimming along the shorelines of the Hillsborough County lake when the scaly reptile made its way over to him. Before the man could swim back to shore for safety, the alligator chomped at his face.
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Car stolen with baby inside, Tampa police say
The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.
