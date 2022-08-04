ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint

By Jason Calvi
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox6now.com

Comments / 2

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general

WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor

WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Treasurer#Republican Candidate#Democrats#Uw Law School
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Waukesha County K-9's name carries special meaning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - There is a new sheriff's K-9 in Waukesha County, and it is already making its mark simply through its name. "Getting a new K-9 is a big deal," said Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson. "The selection process can be pretty grueling." Law enforcement is as much of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary for Secretary of State

WISCONSIN — Three Republicans, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, are running in the primary election race for secretary of state. The current incumbent is Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Candidate Justin Schmidtka did not...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association

I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more

MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Man accused of shooting at FBI agent may be in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Georgia may be in Wisconsin, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The FBI office in Milwaukee is asking people to look out for Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lakefront events had $3.2M economic impact in July

MILWAUKEE - Major events returning to Milwaukee’s lakefront in July created a significant economic boost for the region, according to Milwaukee County Parks. The July 3 Fireworks Show, Redbull Flugtag and Milwaukee Air & Water Show, brought in an estimated 153,000 people to the lakefront, with 37% of those visitors coming from outside the county, the parks department said. VISIT Milwaukee found the events generated more than $3.2 million in direct and indirect spending.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy