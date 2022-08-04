Read on www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Montana
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
USDA, state want to put more Montana food on Treasure State tables
A sign at Town and Country Foods in Billings, Montana advertises locally grown carrots from Hutterite colonies (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The Montana Department of Agriculture wants to keep homegrown food on local dinner tables and so it has signed a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture to promote local producers.
Gianforte announces new partnership for greater educational opportunities
Joined by Carroll College and Gonzaga University officials, Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated the schools’ commitment to increasing educational opportunities for Montanans through their joint Accelerated Law Degree program. Gov. Gianforte also announced the Governor’s Office will help facilitate an expansion of legal internships with the State for students...
