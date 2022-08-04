Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way

Read on scvnews.com
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
5-acre brush fire breaks out in Gorman; SigAlert issued: Officials
A SigAlert was issued Saturday for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said. The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. It […]
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
foxla.com
1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
signalscv.com
Update: Power out in Canyon Country
A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left many customers still without power Saturday morning, according to Jeff Monford, senior advisor at Southern California Edison. Monford said he did not know how many were initially without power, when the outage first occurred, but said 144 are still without...
First victim from fiery Windsor Hills crash identified
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area.
Driver Refuses to Exit Car Involved in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A driver involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision refused to exit his damaged car when the Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the scene around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. LAFD responded to the 1300 east block of 42nd Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within...
Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
Jaguar Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A Jaguar sedan caught fire late Friday night, Aug. 5, on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the northbound 14 Freeway just north of the I-5 Freeway regarding a Jaguar sedan fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.
Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A memorial of candles and flowers grew at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area.
Canyon News
Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was trapped after a traffic collision involving at least three vehicles that spanned a large area east and west of… Read more "1 Extricated in Critical Condition After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision"
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say
It is not clear what caused the branch to snap off, but tree health has been an ongoing concern for years in Long Beach. The post 50-foot tree branch falls on street in East Long Beach neighborhood, authorities say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
143 birds euthanized after Jurupa Valley cockfighting ring broken up: Animal Services
Dozens of roosters were euthanized after a large cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley was broken up Friday night, Riverside County officials said. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and Animal Services officers found 143 birds and more than 200 people when they arrived at the 5900 block of Troth Street, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said in […]
5 killed, 7 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in L.A.
At least five people were killed and seven were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. Video obtained by KTLA shows the moment of impact as the driver of a dark-colored Mercedes speeds through […]
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing
The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. today that 11-year-old Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located after being reported missing earlier in the day. The post UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
