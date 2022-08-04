ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way

By Press Release
scvnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on scvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway

A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

5-acre brush fire breaks out in Gorman; SigAlert issued: Officials

A SigAlert was issued Saturday for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said. The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. It […]
GORMAN, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 hospitalized after Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. - One person was killed and four people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon as result of a three-vehicle crash in Palmdale. The crash was reported at 4:29 p.m. at 55th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters. One person was...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Soledad, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Update: Power out in Canyon Country

A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left many customers still without power Saturday morning, according to Jeff Monford, senior advisor at Southern California Edison. Monford said he did not know how many were initially without power, when the outage first occurred, but said 144 are still without...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Death of woman found in Woodland Hills home ruled a homicide

The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said. A family member of the victim called police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday, and officers went to the 208000 block of Martha Street, north of Burbank Boulevard, and found the woman in a bedroom, Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter#Fire#Accident#Scv#Lacofd
Key News Network

Jaguar Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A Jaguar sedan caught fire late Friday night, Aug. 5, on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to the northbound 14 Freeway just north of the I-5 Freeway regarding a Jaguar sedan fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Suspicious Death Of 81-Year-Old In Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Topanga region responded to a call of a body, possible burglary, and possible arson at 20800 Martha Street. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of forced entry. The charred remains of the victim was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]

Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
COSTA MESA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Anne Heche was in the hospital Saturday following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a spokeswoman said. “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” Heather Duffy Boylston, Heche's friend and podcast partner, said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy