ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
agingparents.com

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Mu Health Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
MedicalXpress

Telehealth could improve access to health care for pregnant mothers, their infants

Replacing or supplementing in-person maternal care with telehealth generally results in similar and sometimes better outcomes than in-person care alone, Oregon Health & Science University researchers have found. The study, published last week in the Annals of Internal Medicine, follows the widespread, rapid implementation of telehealth during the coronavirus pandemic,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Futurity

Primary care physicians need 26.7 hours in the day

It would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to follow national recommendation guidelines for preventative, chronic disease and acute care for an average number of patients, research finds. That breaks down to 14.1 hours/day for preventive care, 7.2 hours/day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours/day for acute...
HEALTH SERVICES
Scrubs Magazine

Patient in Remission After Being the First in the World to Receive New Cancer Therapy

John Hornsby Sr. never thought his cancer would go away. The Kentucky native was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. He thought he had run out of options until he met Dr. Jim Essell, who suggested he sign up for a clinical trial. The therapy provided a more targeted approach to Hornsby’s cancer and now ten years later after his first diagnosis, he is cancer free.
medscape.co.uk

MHRA Issues Class 1 Recall for Mexiletine

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) today issued a Class 1 medicines recall notification in respect of mexiletine hydrochloride 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg hard capsules, due to a potential for underdosing and/or overdosing. It described the "safety critical and complex" national patient safety alert as...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Our Nursing Home Industry – A National Scandal

A society defines itself by how it cares for its most vulnerable, and especially its seniors. As a Board-Certified Internist and Geriatrician with over 35 years of providing care in nursing facilities, this sentiment has guided me throughout my career. It has led me to found Tapestry Health, a multispecialty medical practice that focuses on providing medical infrastructure in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), as well as Project Patient Care, a patient advocacy organization based in Chicago, Illinois. My commitment to this work has led me to build innovative programs both in the community and in skilled nursing facilities, designed to provide more and better-focused care to our frail elderly.
HEALTH SERVICES
Next Avenue

Caregiver, Care Partner, Companion? Why Language Matters

To be the best caregiver possible, be as true to yourself as you are true to the person in your care. When I became a caregiver for my late husband in 1990, I was labeled an "informal caregiver." "Just because I am not paid," I thought, "what I do each...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy