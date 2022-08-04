Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint

Read on www.fox6now.com
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary for Secretary of State
WISCONSIN — Three Republicans, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, are running in the primary election race for secretary of state. The current incumbent is Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Candidate Justin Schmidtka did not...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Officials Decide Not to Recommend Charges Against Man Who Committed Voter Fraud
(AP) Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other...
Reminders for voters before Wisconsin 2022 primary election on Aug. 9
There are only a few days until the Partisan Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here's what voters should know, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election
DENVER (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state’s elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa County...
Money talks: Campaign finances influence elections in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As the Wisconsin primary election approaches Tuesday, races are heating up with dollar signs. Campaign funds and endorsements play a large factor to winning a race, political observers say. Under the Supreme Court case Citizens United vs. the FEC, campaign finances are considered a form...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
Wisconsin elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner’s proposal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more
MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
wortfm.org
Tim Ramthun on Election Integrity and Running for Governor
The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Tim Ramthun, Republican Representative from Campbellsport, about election integrity, his platform, and his endorsements in the race for Governor. Tim Ramthun is currently serving his second term as Representative of Wisconsin’s 59th District.
drydenwire.com
Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association
I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Sends Out Postcards to Voters Regarding Absentee Ballots Sent to Other Addresses
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcards to 39-hundred voters whose absentee ballots for Tuesday's primary are being sent to an address other than the one on file. (Bob Hague) Commissioners voted last week to send the postcards after activists requested absentee ballots for assembly speaker Robin...
spectrumnews1.com
Running the numbers on the 2024 RNC in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of both the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention, various event planners and organizers have talked about a potential economic impact to the region of $200 million. "We know the $200 million number is a wild exaggeration," Dr. Victor Matheson, an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
