Wisconsin State

Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general

WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary for Secretary of State

WISCONSIN — Three Republicans, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, are running in the primary election race for secretary of state. The current incumbent is Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Candidate Justin Schmidtka did not...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more

MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Tim Ramthun on Election Integrity and Running for Governor

The fall partisan primary election is on August 9, and WORT Producer Nate Wegehaupt spoke with Tim Ramthun, Republican Representative from Campbellsport, about election integrity, his platform, and his endorsements in the race for Governor. Tim Ramthun is currently serving his second term as Representative of Wisconsin’s 59th District.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
drydenwire.com

Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association

I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Running the numbers on the 2024 RNC in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of both the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the upcoming 2024 Republican National Convention, various event planners and organizers have talked about a potential economic impact to the region of $200 million. "We know the $200 million number is a wild exaggeration," Dr. Victor Matheson, an...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties

Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE

