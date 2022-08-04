ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sunday Edition: Republican Primary Election Debates; Roe v. Wade impact in Utah; Drought Conditions outlook

By KSL TV
KSLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KSLTV

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: Losing Trust in U.S. institutions; Utah Gun Laws & School Safety; Record-high Gas Prices in Utah

This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with the President and CEO of The Sutherland Institute, Rick Larsen. They discuss a new Gallup poll that found American’s confidence in U.S. institutions are down. They examine why this is a concern in both the short-term and long-term, and what we can do at home to turn confidence around. Doug also discusses gun safety laws in Utah with educator and state senator, Sen. Kathleen Riebe. She talks about what we can focus on as communities to create better environments for school children. And why are gas prices falling across the country but not in Utah? Doug and Utah Representative Mike Schultz look at what is causing the high prices and how long they might last. Plus, Rep. Schultz talks about a recent ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on Utah’s Inland Port Authority.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Colorado man dead after UTV accident in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man from Colorado is dead after a UTV accident Saturday afternoon. According to Beaver County Sheriffs, the 79-year-old man was found dead near Big Johns Flat in the Tushar Mountains around 12:05 p.m. Police said he was with a group of other riders on...
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
