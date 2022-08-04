Sunday Edition: Republican Primary Election Debates; Roe v. Wade impact in Utah; Drought Conditions outlook

Read on ksltv.com
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
Sunday Edition: Losing Trust in U.S. institutions; Utah Gun Laws & School Safety; Record-high Gas Prices in Utah
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with the President and CEO of The Sutherland Institute, Rick Larsen. They discuss a new Gallup poll that found American’s confidence in U.S. institutions are down. They examine why this is a concern in both the short-term and long-term, and what we can do at home to turn confidence around. Doug also discusses gun safety laws in Utah with educator and state senator, Sen. Kathleen Riebe. She talks about what we can focus on as communities to create better environments for school children. And why are gas prices falling across the country but not in Utah? Doug and Utah Representative Mike Schultz look at what is causing the high prices and how long they might last. Plus, Rep. Schultz talks about a recent ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on Utah’s Inland Port Authority.
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
Real Salt Lake selling ‘Green Jell-O pins’ to help Utah families in need
SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake is selling specially-designed pins to raise money for the Utah Food Bank. According to a Wednesday afternoon press release from RSL, the green Jell-O pins are already on sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to UFB to help Utah families in need.
Colorado man dead after UTV accident in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man from Colorado is dead after a UTV accident Saturday afternoon. According to Beaver County Sheriffs, the 79-year-old man was found dead near Big Johns Flat in the Tushar Mountains around 12:05 p.m. Police said he was with a group of other riders on...
Donations pour in after Washington boy was ripped off with counterfeit bill at his lemonade stand
(CNN) — Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. “Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on...
Utah mechanic excites students about mechanics by preparing them for demolition derby
For some students, summer break wasn’t much of a break. However, Sam Berky knew if the car he and his classmates were working on was going to be ready for the big demolition derby next week, you can’t take too many days off. “It’s just getting in there...
Speeding, distracted driving leading to increase in crashes on Utah city streets
SALT LAKE CITY — A split-second driving decision by a woman right as Brielle Frear and a friend crossed the road in a Taylorsville crosswalk is the reason her life changed forever. The woman slammed into Frear, a high schooler at the time, leaving the then-teen in the ICU,...
Wednesday’s Child: 19-year-old Kaleb dreams of being a paleontologist, hopes to be adopted
SALT LAKE CITY — Children over the age of 18 make up a small percentage of Utahns living in foster care, but it’s this age group that desperately need a family connection as they enter their next phase of life. Kaleb, 19, is one of those young adults who is getting ready for college and hopefully a career in paleontology.
