Sunday Edition: Utah’s GOP Primary Election – What you need to know

Read on ksltv.com
Related
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Republican Primary Election Debates; Roe v. Wade impact in Utah; Drought Conditions outlook
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Erik Nielsen from the Utah Debate Commission to talk about the upcoming primary election debates in June. It comes as the Utah GOP announces they’re considering breaking from the independent commission to set up its own debates. Senator Dan McCay also joins Doug on the program. They discuss the Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. What does the leak mean and what impact will it have on Utahns? Sen. McCay talks to Doug about the so-called “trigger law” that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Doug also discusses Utah’s current drought conditions with drought coordinator Laura Haskell as many cities are implementing watering restrictions. Laura talks about conserving water and the “slow the flow” program.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: KSL NewsRadio 100th anniversary; Why are Utah Democrats backing Evan McMullin?
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Jim Bennett from the United Utah Party to look back on the Democratic Convention in Utah. The two discuss the impact of the Utah Democratic Party throwing their support behind independent candidate for Senate Evan McMullin, instead of a candidate from their party. Doug Wright also sits down with the President of Bonneville International and a colleague from KSL to talk about the 100th anniversary of KSL NewsRadio. They talk about the significance of this historic milestone and what comes next for the longest running radio station west of the Mississippi.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Losing Trust in U.S. institutions; Utah Gun Laws & School Safety; Record-high Gas Prices in Utah
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with the President and CEO of The Sutherland Institute, Rick Larsen. They discuss a new Gallup poll that found American’s confidence in U.S. institutions are down. They examine why this is a concern in both the short-term and long-term, and what we can do at home to turn confidence around. Doug also discusses gun safety laws in Utah with educator and state senator, Sen. Kathleen Riebe. She talks about what we can focus on as communities to create better environments for school children. And why are gas prices falling across the country but not in Utah? Doug and Utah Representative Mike Schultz look at what is causing the high prices and how long they might last. Plus, Rep. Schultz talks about a recent ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on Utah’s Inland Port Authority.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah spends $190 million to enact statewide water conservation measures
A little known, but very important state board went through money like it was water on Thursday — all to enact some new conservation measures across Utah.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Utah’s Water Woes
Doug Wright welcomes three guests this week to dive into Utah’s water woes. Doug discusses the state’s water plan efforts with the State Planning Coordinator, Laura Hanson. He sits down with Executive Director of The Utah Rivers Council, Zachary Frankel, to see if the plan is going to make enough of an impact. He also digs into the concerns over the Great Salt Lake’s historically low levels and the concerns over toxic dust with Kevin Perry, who is the Chair of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah.
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
Utah board approves 'historic' $190M in secondary water meter grants. Here's why that matters
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Water Resources on Thursday approved $190 million in grants toward dozens of projects that will add about 114,000 meters, helping cover more than half of the remaining unmetered secondary water connections in the state in the coming years. The list of...
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
KUTV
Utah laws reveal it takes longer to renew car registration than it does to buy a gun
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Our 2News Investigative team looked into Utah gun laws and found it takes longer to get your car registration renewed than it does to buy a gun. Uvalde, one of the most recent violent school shootings in history just as school was letting out for the summer.
KSLTV
Utah water board taking steps to meter secondary water connections by 2030
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the biggest water conservation projects in the history of Utah was on the table at the Division of Water Resources Thursday. The water board reviewed 70 grant applications for projects that would put meters on more than 100,000 secondary water connections. “This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Utah
If you have been to Utah before then you know that this state has a lot of amazing places that can be explored. No matter how you prefer to spend your holidays, you will most likely find something for your liking in Utah because this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. But you don't have to take my word for it - go to Utah and see it for yourself. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Utah that are great choices for both short vacations, like a weekend getaway, but are also amazing options for longer vacations. Here's what made it on the list:
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
Wet start likely for the weekend here in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) - We have been seeing a steady flow of moisture coming into the state yesterday and it's looking like going to be hanging around northern Utah for the next few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
Liz Cheney Spoke at a Ceremony at Heart Mountain, Wyoming
It was the site of a World War II American concentration camp. Liz Cheney Speaking(Image is author's) Although she is very busy with a contentious Republican primary election in Wyoming where she is fighting for reelection to her seat in the United States House of Representatives, Liz Cheney took time out of her busy schedule to join with the Heart Mountain, Wyoming, Foundation to honor some past national leaders. Cheney is Wyoming's sole Representative. She won her last election by a large margin.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah company, Lions Not Sheep ordered to cease “made in USA” claims
SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Utah-based clothing company Lions Not Sheep Products, LLC, to cease making false “made in USA” claims. And in a 5-0 vote, the FTC also ordered owner Sean Whalen to pay $211,335. A complaint against Whalen and his...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Comments / 0