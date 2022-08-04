ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia Police: Woman Chased by Bear; Gas Stolen from Trucks; Man Robs Using Knife on Pole; Overdoses; Carjacker Pursued; Robber Hits Employee with Pipe; And So Much More

 2 days ago
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.

According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
CYPRESS, CA
foxla.com

Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland

HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition

A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]

Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA

Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Pomona police investigating deadly shooting

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
POMONA, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials

One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
PALMDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]

78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
foxla.com

Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
CHINO HILLS, CA
CBS LA

One shot during armed robbery attempt at Hustler Casino in Gardena

An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday during a robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The shooting occurred a little after 10 a.m. at the Hustler Casino located on Redondo Beach Boulevard.During an afternoon press conference, Lt. Christopher Cuff said two guards immediately came under fire as soon as they exited the armored truck. Cuff described the attack as an "ambush." At least one of the guards managed to return fire, but it was unclear if any of the suspects were struck, Cuff said.The guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical...
GARDENA, CA

