Monrovia Police: Woman Chased by Bear; Gas Stolen from Trucks; Man Robs Using Knife on Pole; Overdoses; Carjacker Pursued; Robber Hits Employee with Pipe; And So Much More

oc-breeze.com
Cypress Police arrest armed man at Stater Bros.
According to the official Facebook page of the Cypress Police Department, on the late afternoon of August 4 Officers of the Department arrested a male suspect on outstanding warrants at the Stater Bros. grocery store in the shopping center on the southwest corner of Ball Road and Valley View Street:
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after committing string of armed robberies in Highland
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A man is behind bars after deputies say he committed five armed robberies within hours of each other. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:40 p.m. August 4, James Hutchinson IV, 19, robbed a restaurant in Highland. At 10:16 p.m., he then robbed a convenience store, at 11:50 p.m. he robbed a gas station, at 12:21 a.m. he robbed a second restaurant and at 10 a.m. he committed his fifth robbery at another gas station.
foxla.com
16-year-old arrested for alleged murder in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly shooting to death a 19-year-old man inside a home in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers dispatched at 3:22 p.m. Friday to the 3100 bock of West Spring Street regarding a report of a shooting...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner During Foiled Robbery in `Stable’ Condition
A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Arcadia nurse held without bail for allegedly shooting at neighbor's apartment
An Arcadia nurse is behind bars, being held without bail after allegedly firing several gunshots into the apartments surrounding hers earlier this week.
UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing
The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. today that 11-year-old Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located after being reported missing earlier in the day. The post UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
Whittier rollover crash believed to be DUI, police say
Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Whittier Saturday morning. The crash took place around 12:45 a.m. on Beverly Boulevard near Norwalk Boulevard, according to the Whittier Police Department. Police say a black sedan lost control, crashed into an power pole and then rolled over several times. Of the four occupants in […]
Fontana Herald News
Suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of tools from Fontana business
Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing about $20,000 worth of tools from a distribution center in southern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. After the burglary was reported last week, the suspects were seen on video surveillance cutting the rollup door open and taking the tools, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 5.
Pomona police investigating deadly shooting
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Pomona Friday night. The man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residential neighborhood in the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street. Officers responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The unidentified man was evaluated by […]
Robbery, shooting outside casino in Gardena leaves 2 guards injured
An armored-van security guard was shot today in a gun battle outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena initiated by an unknown number of suspects who made off with a still-undetermined amount of cash from the vehicle.
California fruit vendor shot and killed in apparent robbery
A local fruit vendor was shot and killed in California late Thursday evening, and on Friday, police announced they are investigating the circumstances of the death. On Friday, just after 5:50 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Police arrived...
6 killed, 7 injured in fiery crash as car runs light, slams into cross traffic in Windsor Hills
New surveillance video shows a Mercedes speed through a red light at a Windsor Hills intersection, causing a fiery crash that killed six people.
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
Hustler Casino shooting in Gardena leaves two hurt after armed suspects AMBUSH guards in armored van and flee with cash
TWO guards were wounded when armed robbers ambushed an armored van outside a casino in California on Thursday. Police and fire rescue officials rushed to Hustler Casino in Gardena, California, at around 10.30am on Thursday after hearing reports of a gunshot victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
L.A. Weekly
Lucas O’Dell Dies in Solo-Car Collision on State Route 138 [Lancaster, CA]
1 Child Dead, 2 Injured in Traffic Accident on 300th Street. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m. along SR-138 and 300th Street West on July 28th. According to reports, for unknown reasons, a gray Ford F-250 drove off the roadway into the dirt and rolled over before landing on its roof.
foxla.com
Parents arrested a year after toddler drowned in pool
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A year after 2-year-old Melanie Garcia died, her parents have been arrested for child endangerment. On June 13, 2021 deputies from the Chino Hills Station were called to the hospital after a two-year-old died. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to the hospital by her parents who found her unresponsive in the pool of their home.
Security guard wounded in shootout during robbery of armored vehicle at Hustler Casino in Gardena
A security guard was shot and wounded during the robbery of an armored vehicle at the Hustler Casino in Gardena, prompting a search for several suspects, authorities said.
One shot during armed robbery attempt at Hustler Casino in Gardena
An armored truck security guard was shot and another guard was injured Thursday during a robbery at the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The shooting occurred a little after 10 a.m. at the Hustler Casino located on Redondo Beach Boulevard.During an afternoon press conference, Lt. Christopher Cuff said two guards immediately came under fire as soon as they exited the armored truck. Cuff described the attack as an "ambush." At least one of the guards managed to return fire, but it was unclear if any of the suspects were struck, Cuff said.The guard who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical...
