Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $208.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.6 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $875 million.

Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
The Associated Press

Genpact: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $71.7 million. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
The Associated Press

Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks...
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
#Penumbra Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
US News and World Report

Apollo's Q2 Earnings Rise as Athene Helps Brave Dealmaking Slowdown

(Reuters) -Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking. Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June...
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Benzinga

Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview

Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
tickerreport.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $28,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 948,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
Benzinga

Preview: National Health Investors's Earnings

National Health Investors NHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that National Health Investors will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73. National Health Investors bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Crawford & Company Common Stock

Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crawford & Company Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19. Crawford & Company Common Stock bulls...
via.news

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. (AEE), West Bancorporation (WTBA), Hope Bancorp (HOPE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
