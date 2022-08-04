Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

The Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $208.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $205.6 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $875 million.

