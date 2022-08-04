Time running out to try Catherine Hoggle for the disappearance, suspected murder of her 2 kids

Read on www.wusa9.com
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A county prosecutor on Thursday urged a judge to question a Maryland woman before deciding if she is mentally fit to stand trial on murder charges stemming from the disappearance of her two young children nearly eight years ago. Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Judge Richard Jordan said he needs more time to prepare before questioning Catherine Hoggle or issuing any rulings related to her mental competence. Jordan, who recently inherited the case, scheduled a hearing in early October to revisit the matter. Authorities say Hoggle’s 3-year-old daughter, Sarah, and 2-year-old son, Jacob, were last seen in their mother’s care on Sept. 7, 2014. Hoggle was arrested three days after their disappearance. Hoggle, now 35, initially was charged with misdemeanor offenses. Three years after her arrest, prosecutors secured an indictment charging her with two counts of first-degree murder.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man was detained after police said they found the individual with a BB gun Saturday night near a Target store in a Gaithersburg shopping center. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) and Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) were investigating a "suspicious situation" at the shopping center after receiving calls about a person carrying a gun around 8:17 p.m.
A career bank robber with a fitting nickname is back in custody in Maryland after being busted in Montgomery County going to the well one too many times, authorities announced. Frederick resident Steven Gregory Gass - also known as "Old Man Bandit" who has an extensive history of bank robberies...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County mother accused of killing her two children is expected to appear in court on Thursday. Catherine Hoggle faces murder charges in the disappearance of her two kids back in 2014, however she has never been found competent to stand trial. Now, it's possible those murder charges could be dropped.
For Immediate Release: Friday, August 5, 2022Gaithersburg, MD – A 67-year-old Frederick, MD man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Open Mic commentary is about the July 2022 D.C. violence. A 46-year-old has been arrested for stabbing a person in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. on Georgia Avenue Northwest, nearby Ingraham Street...
WASHINGTON — On a warm summer afternoon in Annandale inside a cemetery known as “Pleasant Valley,” Jolita Marshall visits her granddaughter, Ranel Marshall. “I miss the phone calls," Jolita Marshall said. "I miss the things we do together. There's nothing in this world that can ever replace her.”
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
Police: 34-year-old arrested for stabbing 3 people in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 34-year-old is facing charges for stabbing three men in Gaithersburg Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the Gaithersburg Police Department responded to Quince Orchard Boulevard, off of Firstfield Road, around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found...
The 24-year-old man from in the 2016 shooting died from a gunshot wound. A Woodbridge woman was found guilty last week of first-degree murder nearly six years after a shooting in the parking lot of a Manassas Food Lion left a 24-year-old man dead. Roberta Brandon, 29, will be sentenced...
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have arrested a 66-year-old man on multiple hate crimes charges after racist graffiti was discovered at a church in Anne Arundel County.The Capital newspaper reports that the graffiti discovered at Kingdom Celebration Center Wednesday followed a similar incident last month, when a racist slur was found on the church's doors before a food distribution one morning.Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, who has no fixed address, faces three hate crime charges and a fourth charge of malicious destruction of property in the most recent incident. Police identified him after reviewing surveillance footage from the church, according to a news release from the department.He was arrested Friday and was later released on his recognizance, the news release said.Police have not determined whether he was involved in the vandalism incident last month."I am appalled by these acts of hate targeting Black churches in our communities," County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Wednesday.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
A family dispute nearly got extremely heated in Maryland, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Boonsboro resident Bruce Lovins, 52, is facing charges after allegedly pouring gasoline in the living room of his home and threatening his family, officials said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug....
In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
Police are conducting a death investigation in Montgomery County, officials say. The investigation of the incident in the 1100 block of University Boulevard West was announced shortly before 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police. Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately made available. This is...
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
Surveillance video has been released in hopes of identifying two suspects who stole a catalytic converter out of a vehicle in Gaithersburg, authorities say. The suspects reportedly arrived in an unknown vehicle at the 14000 block of Congress Drive shortly after 4:30 a.m., Friday, July 29, according to Montgomery County police.
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said someone shot a person a number of times, killing that person in the parking lot of an apartment community Friday night. The Hagerstown Police Department said it happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes, located at 1400 Haven Road. Officers believe the shooting […]
Comments / 1