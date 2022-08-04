Industry Insider One-on-One: Corrections CIO on Initiatives, Transformation Plan

Read on insider.govtech.com
Celonis Names Sales Director for Public Sector
A veteran technology executive has taken an executive role with Celonis, managing public-sector sales teams in all 50...
Xerox Supports Local Communities
The communities in which Xerox employees live and work are the foundation of their success. This is especially true for the State and Local Government Teams. We understand the power of numbers, so in May, Xerox’s 20,000+ employees across the globe – held their inaugural company-wide volunteer event, Team Xerox Volunteer Days.
CEO Joe Panora on Data Informed Decision Making: A Davood for Thought Podcast Episode Brought to You by Launch Consulting
How is data forming the next generation of public service?. In this episode of Davood for Thought, veteran State official Joe Panora shares his success in leveraging technology to modernize the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and discusses how to make data-informed decisions that pave the way for the future.
Argo AI Announces Autonomous Vehicle Safety Council
(TNS) — Pittsburgh-based self-driving car developer Argo AI has announced the formation of a council that will oversee its autonomous vehicle safety. The Argo Safety Advisory Council is made up of external experts who will advise the company on safety practices and building public trust in self-driving vehicles. The...
Up to 18 New Jersey School Districts to Use Electric Buses
(TNS) — Up to 18 school districts or bus contractors around the state will soon start using electric school buses and charging stations, thanks to a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed Thursday that sets aside $15 million annually for three years for the efforts. The Assembly passed the bill...
Connecticut Police Department Praises New Body Cameras
(TNS) — The Willimantic Police Department's body cameras have assisted police with several investigations in the past month. " The cameras have already been used to assist with investigations in which members of the public have changed their stories at a later time," Willimantic Police Lt. Charles Miller wrote in an e- mail on Monday. Police began using the body cameras on July 1.
Ohio Budgets $47M in Grants to Boost School Security
(TNS) — Some area school districts are getting funds for bolstering security measures as the new school year start approaches. Earlier this week Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced more than 1,000 K-12 individual school buildings and districts will be sharing parts of a $47 million in grants to enhance school security.
Old Teachers, New Tricks: Alabama Educators on Going Digital
(TNS) — Veteran teachers say the pandemic forced them to embrace technology, and they'll use it for communicating with parents, notifying students of assignments and creating visual aids as they return to the classroom this month. Stephanie Roden, who is entering her 14th year in education as a gifted...
Pennsylvania Communities Prep for Passenger Rail Study
(TNS) — State transportation officials met with Wilkes-Barre officials on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a feasibility study on passenger rail service between Wilkes-Barre and other cities, including Philadelphia. "It was a very productive meeting. PennDOT is going to take on the expense of doing the study and...
