THURSDAY UPDATE: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The number of people with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals rose about 20% between Wednesday and Thursday, according to numbers reported by the county health department.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services reported 41 people with COVID-19 in Boone County's hospitals on Thursday, up from 34 on Wednesday. However, the number of patients in intensive care dropped from four on Wednesday to three on Thursday.

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in the county has been on a slow decline since late June, when the seven-day case rate exceeded 270. By Thursday, that rate had fallen to about 200. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had labeled the county as a high-transmission area earlier this summer but the county is now in the intermediate category.

The department reported 60 new infections from tests administered Tuesday. Hospital status was "yellow" on Thursday, meaning some facilities have had to limit some procedures and transfers.

Cole County has reported only four cases so far in August.

