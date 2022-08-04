ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

How to get better quality water out of your sink

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkMxo_0h5G88wQ00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg’s Water Board invited 12 News to a demonstration on how to clean the aerator in a sink so that we could pass it on to our viewers.

Particles and sediment linger on the screen in faucets, and this can decrease the quality of the water. First, let’s talk about why officials from the water board said this is an important step to take.

Some people don’t know that sediment and particles can get into treated water as it travels from the water treatment plant through the distribution system on its way to homes. The screen built into faucets does its job and catches those particles.

Where has the best tasting tap water in WV?

Clarksburg Water Board Plant Superintendent Bob Davis said the first step is to remove the end of the faucet. It’s important to note that some might need to be unscrewed with a tool.

“It’s not difficult, like I said, you’ve just got to unscrew the aerator off of the spigot, and all you do is you can just pop the screen up out, and then you can clean it,” Davis said. “If you can’t get all the particles out by just running water back through it, then you just take a toothbrush and some vinegar and just clean it, or you can drop it in the vinegar and let it sit for 5 minutes, and then just put it back on, so it’s not difficult at all.”

Davis recommends that the aerator in a sink be cleaned out at least once a month.

“We’ve had instances where we’ve actually went out, and somebody has tested for lead and it’s been high, we go out to run sequential sequencing, which is a series of tests, and we’ll take the aerator off, and it’s jam-packed full of stuff. We run our samples, we get lower values than what it really was, because of the build-up in the screen,” Davis said.

12 News encourages those who do clean out their aerator to snap a picture before you clean it, and shoot us a Facebook message so we can see what will not be affecting the quality of your water anymore.

Once the faucet is put back together, turn the water on and check that it flows normally, without any leaks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Batteries cause electrical fire in old home, firefighters say

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday. The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and the damage […]
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

WV sales tax weekend begins today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Tap Water#The Water Board
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport hosts citywide yard sale

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport city yard sale took place Saturday. Saturday marked another year of Bridgeport’s annual yard sale. Over 100 houses were registered to participate in the sale. There were also food vendors lined up so you could shop and eat. Bob Pastorik of Knights of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

36 dogs removed from Preston County home

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - 36 dogs were removed from a home on Ralph Livengood Rd. in Preston County Friday; officials say they are connected to an investigation into an alleged breeding facility. Per a release from the Preston County Comission, On July 27, a Preston County Animal Shelter employee encountered...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBOY 12 News

How much longer will the I-79 divide last?

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction continues near Exit 132 on Interstate 79 to expand that section to three lanes. However, this construction has seen several accidents in the two weeks it has been underway, with some drivers calling it a “death trap.” In response, the Department of Transportation has since added additional signage and […]
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 north central WV fire departments get grant money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four north central West Virginia fire departments are getting some help from West Virginia American Water’s tenth annual Firefighting Support Grant program. The company announced in a press release Thursday that it is providing $19,788 in financial assistance to 21 fire departments and emergency management agencies in its service area—21 departments […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Harrison County GSA building houses first department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
Metro News

NWS: Parts of northeast West Virginia receive flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston wasn’t the only area of West Virginia to receive flooding from Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service in Charleston told MetroNews on Saturday morning that flooding was also reported in parts of Randolph, Braxton, Upshur, Calhoun, Roane and Webster counties. “It looks like...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday morning. The call for the fire on Old Mill Road came in around 11:06 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there are no reported injuries, and the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy