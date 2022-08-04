Read on calcoastnews.com
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun at a party
A Goleta teen is in custody after he waved a ghost gun he was carrying at a party on Saturday in Isla Vista. Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported an attendee at a party on Del Playa Drive was waving a gun in the air. Deputies arrived and saw a male “lift his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband.”
