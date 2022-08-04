Cape Girardeau County Health Department officials explain how to stay safe from monkeypox virus

Read on www.kbsi23.com
Some tips for facing the anxiety of returning to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Back-to-school season is the start of many new things including a new season of sports, new friends, and many other new opportunities. But those new things can also bring new worries and anxiety. From starting a new grade to meeting new people the feeling...
The Hope Center is opening more branches for therapy needs
SIKESTON, Mo (KBSI)- Equine-assisted therapy takes a different route in helping those struggling with physical, behavioral, and mental challenges. The gait of a horse has similarities to the natural stride of a human, supporting the natural motion of the spine and pelvis. At the Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville this...
Man arrested in Wayne Co., MO for armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for a July 3 armed robbery at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Joseph P. Walker II faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree, a Class A felony, armed criminal action unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
More rain, slightly cooler air in the near future (8/8/22)
As a cold front approached the area, more showers and thunderstorms got underway across the FOX 23 coverage area on Monday. Despite the loss of daytime heating effects, a few storms cannot be ruled out heading overnight and into Tuesday morning. The cold front arrives on Tuesday and will slow...
MSHSAA new requirement for band students
This comes after the Missouri State High School Activities Association took a closer look at the physical demands of marching band activities. Doctors are looking for heart and blood pressure issues that could make it dangerous for a student to be out in the heat. David Baroni, the Head Band...
