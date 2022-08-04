ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 220 ‘Roster Bubble’

By Joe Hopkins
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are now two weeks into training camp, and the pads are on.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing a busy week of NFL news and buzz around Colts camp (16:06).

The duo ends the show by breaking down three notable veterans in danger of being cut and three longshots who could make the roster (35:46).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew breaks down the latest from training camp.

