Guardant Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Thursday reported a loss of $229.4 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.25 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.25 per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.8 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GH