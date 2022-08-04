Read on www.mywabashvalley.com
Hot weekend
High of 87 and low of 71 today. No rain at the station today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a light breeze. Temps are warm. Dew points are still high. Heat index is a factor today. Water vapor satellite has slightly drier air moving over us now. Satellite has some clouds in the area. Radar just has a few showers on it. Any showers over the weekend look to be isolated. Better rain chances as we start next week but dry again by mid to late next week. Temps will be hot for the weekend but cooler later next week. Tonight, early showers and 71. Tomorrow, hot at 90. Hot on Sunday, rain chances to start next week and then dry and cooler later next week.
More rain on the way
Storm watch for part of the area. High of 90 and low of 71 today. No rain yet today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are high so the heat index is a big factor today. Water vapor satellite has more moisture moving back into the area. Satellite shows more clouds moving in. Radar has rain in the area. Showers / storms will linger around for the next two days. Slight risk of severe weather in parts of the area tonight. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Small break in the rain for the weekend but rain chances ramp back up early next week. Temps stay warm next several days. Tonight, storms and 72. Tomorrow, more storms and 80. Stays warm for the next several days with rain chances back again next week.
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
Last Minute Summer Fun in Knox County
The Downtown Riverwalk, playgrounds, and museums are all great places for some last-minute fun! We’ve got everything you need and more to soak up those last rays of sunshine & have a day filled with fun for your family before the summer is over!. Enjoy the Downtown Riverwalk. If...
VINCENNES TEAMS LOSE IN WORLD SERIES
Both of the Vincennes teams in the field for the 2022 Cal Ripken 10u World Series being played at the Vincennes Cub League Complex lost in opening round pool play Friday. The Vincennes White team were beaten 13-2 by New Canaan CT while the Green team were knocked off 8-6 by Sikeston, MO. In two other games Friday, Julington Creek FlA beat SE Lexington KY 8-6 and Oahu, HI won over Milton, MA 7-2. More pool play continues Saturday and Sunday at both diamonds.
Celebrating Summer with Vincennes Brewing Company
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. A great place to celebrate summer is the Vincennes Brewing Company offers fresh, locally crafted beer, local wines, and a selection of bottled craft beer at the tap room in Vincennes Indiana. Find them at 124 Main Street Vincennes, IN, and learn more about this fun, festive venue by visiting their website or at facebook.com/vincennesbrewing/.
Celebrating Summer in Marshall with Mayor John Hasten
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Good Day Live had a wonderful visit with Marshall, Illinois Mayor John Hasten. There was a lot to talk about, from the 31 acres on the south side of town that will be free to a viable business or industry, to the Comprehensive Plan that will help guide the city over the next 7-10 years. Get details in the attached interview.
Collett Park unveils new feature
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Ann Welch watched kids playing on the latest addition to Collett Park, she couldn’t help but start to feel the emotions. “The first day that we had the court really finished, the goals weren’t even up, and we had kids out here playing already. I was just very emotional about […]
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A closeout store that touts its deals on household items, food, furniture, and even back-to-school supplies is coming to Vincennes. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will officially open its 619 Kimmell Road location Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. The building Ollie’s is moving into used to house an Office Max location and […]
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Illinois Amish Heritage Center Steam Threshing Days
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Steam Threshing Days will be held on August 5 and 6, 2022 at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center near Arthur, Illinois. Hours for the event are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5 and from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Clinton FD unveils new million-dollar facility
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Nearly two years after the Clinton Fire Department moved into their new building, officials were finally able to welcome the public to their new facility. Clinton Fire Chief, Chris Strohm, said he was excited to show residents the numerous upgrades. “We have training space, office space, we have a workout area for […]
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
Major discount retail store chain set to open another location in Indiana on August 10th
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced they would be opening another new store location in Indiana this month. At 9 am on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Ollie's, a popular discount retail store, will hold a grand opening for its new store location in Vincennes.
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Vincennes students will be fed twice daily for free
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes Community School Corporation will be offering free meals for the 2022-2023 school year. Free meals will be made available to all children in kindergarten through 12th grade in all Vincennes Community School Corporation buildings. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and meals will be the same for […]
Celebrating Summer in Marshall: Preferred Bank
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Preferred Bank in Marshall is proud to be a part of and support the community it serves. This is a hometown bank with the goal of making Marshall a better place for the people that live there.
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
