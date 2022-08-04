High of 87 and low of 71 today. No rain at the station today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a light breeze. Temps are warm. Dew points are still high. Heat index is a factor today. Water vapor satellite has slightly drier air moving over us now. Satellite has some clouds in the area. Radar just has a few showers on it. Any showers over the weekend look to be isolated. Better rain chances as we start next week but dry again by mid to late next week. Temps will be hot for the weekend but cooler later next week. Tonight, early showers and 71. Tomorrow, hot at 90. Hot on Sunday, rain chances to start next week and then dry and cooler later next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO