WFMJ.com
Youngstown's Stop 25 Reunion offers food, music and something for everyone
The Stop 25 Reunion has been happening for decades, a triennial event that offers vendors selling goods, food, music and a car show. The two-day event begins Friday with more than 20 vendors and will continue until around midnight. One of the event coordinators, Deborah McElroy Gordan, said that Youngstown...
Farm and Dairy
Stained glass church window, carousel horse collection, guns, and misc.
Stained Glass Church Window. Wine Rack/Cabinet Bar with Leather Seat Hardwood Bar Stools. Beer/Neon Signs-Bud Light, Zima, Budweiser, Lite Ice, Miller, etc. Victrola- Williams and Sons Chicago with Old Records. Singer-Treadle Quarter Sawn Oak. Cabinet- Lighted Etch Glass. Oak Curio- lighted. Dinette Table with Leaf. Buffet/Server. Executive Desk, Bookcase. Leather top Cherry Kneehole Desk, Leather Executive chair, Oak Cabinet/TV Stand-Nice. Couch, Chair, Loveseat-All Recliners…
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
WFMJ.com
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
A Mexican restaurant in Niles was hit with some window damage Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the building. The incident occurred at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant on Youngstown Warren Road in Niles shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time 21 News crews arrived at the scene, the...
Farm and Dairy
Vintage fishing, die cast cars, tools, and misc.
TONS OF VINTAGE FISHING, PENN & HEDDON REELS, POLES, SQUARE SHAFT POLES, NETS, ETC, 14 +ERTL AND OTHER DIECAST CARS, 6 VINTAGE NEON SIGNS, NEW CROSS BOW, PORCELAIN GAS STATION NUMBERS, JEWELERS LATHE, CASE KNIFE SHARPENER, VINTAGE AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAY, ALL KINDS OF VINTAGE TOOLS, BOX OF “ford” TOOLS, BRACES, HAMMERS, MACHINIST TOOLS, VISES…LOTS OF NEWER TOOLS, CRAFTSMEN ROLLING TOOLBOXES, WRENCHES ETC, MILITARY ITEMS, 60+ PCS RUBY RED, DEPRESSION, 1960’S SEARS TRACTOR…
Farm and Dairy
Furniture, prints, glassware, china, lawn mower, and misc.
Large Auction at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Several Complete Homes combined large auction check website for updates, 2005 Z71 Chevrolet Avalanche 221,104 miles 4 door PA inspected all new brakes and rotors, enclosed trailer, utility trailer with ramp gate, Nice lot of clean-Living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, bedroom sets, dining sets, end tables coffee tables, sofa tables, lighted curio cabinet, sofas, recliners, rockers, antiques and collectibles, crocks, primitives, decorator lamps, floor lamps, bookcases, decorative prints, collectible glassware and china, clean household goods, hand and garden tools, ladders, lawn mower, pressure washer, rototiller, & more; bring someone with you. Great stuff with second auctioneer selling a variety of items at 5:30 P.M.
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning.
Fresh produce offered steps away in Girard
Save A Step Community Store in Girard is now offering fresh produce thanks to support from the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP).
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest.
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night's auction.
Farm and Dairy
Vintage furniture, collectibles, and misc.
ONLINE AUCTION 2404 COIT DRIVE (Part III), WARREN, OH 44485 AUCTION ENDS: TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022 AT NOON. VINTAGE FURNITURE. COLLECTIBLES. ELECTRONICS. AUTOMOBILE COLLECTIBLES. HAND FIGURINES. 50s MEMORABILIA. PICK UP: By appointment only! Thurs, 8/11/22: 5 & less lots from 8:30 to 11:00 am. 6 & more lots from 12:00...
Thousands of dogs competing at Canfield dog show
Thousands of dogs and their owners will be competing.
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
Well here's a story you probably weren't expecting to hear -- what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It's not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don't want to lay in it.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway today
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. The big ticket this week: Italian culture will fill the streets of downtown Youngstown as the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest gets underway. The festival will run from...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard St. Patrick Parish Festival, Thursday through Sunday
Foods made by members of a Valley church headline a parish festival that runs from Thursday through Sunday. The favorites at the Hubbard St. Patrick Church Festival include haluski, stuffed cabbage, cavatelli and meatballs, sausage sandwiches, Greek gyros, meatball sandwiches, hand-cut fries, pizza fritta, corn dogs, Avalon pizza, quarter-pound super dogs, and Father Mike's Famous Steakburgers.
Report: Open fridge, eaten yogurt leads to arrest in Austintown
On Sunday, Austintown police officers responded to a call from a home owner stating that an unknown man was inside his house.
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE: Farm equipment, wood, tools, and misc.
WELL MAINTAINED FARM EQUIPMENT. `65 JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. `56 JOHN DEERE CRAWLER. `57 FERGUSON TRACTOR. STUMP GRINDER. JOHN DEERE EQUIPMENT. WOOD. TOOLS. PICK UP: By appointment only! Wed, 8/10/22. 5 & less lots from 8:30 to 11:30 am. 6 & more lots to 12:00 to 2:00 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the 1st 5 items at Noon then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
Farm and Dairy
FFA & 4H News
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Stark County Dairy Judging Team traveled to Wooster, Ohio, Feb. 23 to participate in the Ohio State University Agricultural and... Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary. Weekly Auction Guide. Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West...
WFMJ.com
2022 Greater Youngstown Italian Fest begins
For the 36th time, the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival has spread across four blocks in downtown Youngstown. "What makes it so special is the historical significance," says chairman John Rossetti. "We keep it as close to what it was originally...this year we have people coming from as far away as California, Texas, New Mexico, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania."
